8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Mar 30-31)
SATURDAY
Energy and Wellbeing Expo
When: 9am-4pm
Where: Brolga Theatre
What: A gathering of local people sharing their knowledge, skills, gifts and products designed to enhance health and well-being. Food and coffee also available.
Cost: Tickets $5
Fraser Shores Rock 'n' Roll Fair
When: 9am-noon
Where: Fraser Shores Retirement Village
What: Grove to tunes from the Rock 'n' Roll boys and enjoy morning tea at the retirement village. Coffee van, swing dancers, muscle cars and a hot rod display will also feature.
Cost: Free
Essence Women's Conference
When: From 9am
Where: Bayside Christian Church
What: This conference is a gathering of women from the Wide Bay region to inspire women of all ages to appreciate the unique and significant role they have in their family and their community.
Cost: Tickets $40. Childcare available from $5 per child or $10 a family.
Pier Park Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.
Cost: Free
Tipples and Tales
When: From 2.30pm
Where: Bond Store Museum, Maryborough
What: Meet the gauger and hear amazing stories of the Bond Store's past while enjoying regional ports, liqueurs and tasting platters.
Cost: $30
SUNDAY
Sunday in the Park
When: 9am-1pm
Where: Queens Park, Maryborough
What: Plenty of food, fun and live music at this monthly event, held on the last Sunday of every month. MELSA Maryborough will also have their miniature trains on display.
Cost: Free
Military-Style Gel Ball
When: 8am-4pm
Where: Susan River Gel Ball centre
What: Learn or re-learn Australian Army field tactics at the gel ball course in Susan River, including section breakdowns, radio procedures, field signals and more. Use your own gel ball blaster or one provided by organisers.
Cost: $44 per person, covers unlimited gel balls
ALL WEEKEND
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10am-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings are essential. Contact 41285100.
Cost: Free