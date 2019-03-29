8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Mar 30-31)

TODAY: Pier Park Community Markets are on 7am-1pm in Urangan. Head down to check out the stalls and entertainment.

TODAY: Pier Park Community Markets are on 7am-1pm in Urangan. Head down to check out the stalls and entertainment. Cody Fox

SATURDAY

Energy and Wellbeing Expo

When: 9am-4pm

Where: Brolga Theatre

What: A gathering of local people sharing their knowledge, skills, gifts and products designed to enhance health and well-being. Food and coffee also available.

Cost: Tickets $5

Fraser Shores Rock 'n' Roll Fair

When: 9am-noon

Where: Fraser Shores Retirement Village

What: Grove to tunes from the Rock 'n' Roll boys and enjoy morning tea at the retirement village. Coffee van, swing dancers, muscle cars and a hot rod display will also feature.

Cost: Free

Essence Women's Conference

When: From 9am

Where: Bayside Christian Church

What: This conference is a gathering of women from the Wide Bay region to inspire women of all ages to appreciate the unique and significant role they have in their family and their community.

Cost: Tickets $40. Childcare available from $5 per child or $10 a family.

Pier Park Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.

Cost: Free

Tipples and Tales

When: From 2.30pm

Where: Bond Store Museum, Maryborough

What: Meet the gauger and hear amazing stories of the Bond Store's past while enjoying regional ports, liqueurs and tasting platters.

Cost: $30

SUNDAY

Sunday in the Park

When: 9am-1pm

Where: Queens Park, Maryborough

What: Plenty of food, fun and live music at this monthly event, held on the last Sunday of every month. MELSA Maryborough will also have their miniature trains on display.

Cost: Free

Military-Style Gel Ball

When: 8am-4pm

Where: Susan River Gel Ball centre

What: Learn or re-learn Australian Army field tactics at the gel ball course in Susan River, including section breakdowns, radio procedures, field signals and more. Use your own gel ball blaster or one provided by organisers.

Cost: $44 per person, covers unlimited gel balls

ALL WEEKEND

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10am-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings are essential. Contact 41285100.

Cost: Free