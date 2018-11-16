8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Nov 17-18)

Maryborough Men's Shed - member Alan Weedon with some of the hand made goods which will be on sale this Saturday at their shed on the cnr. Howard and Alfred Sts.

SATURDAY

4650 CBD Extravaganza

When: From 10.30am.

Where: Maryborough City Hall.

What: Join the Maryborough community in this exciting weekend market out on the City Hall Green. The event provides a platform for visitors to discover, explore and support the wide and diverse range of local businesses within the Maryborough region.

Cost: Free entry.

Barge 2 Beach

When: Barge leaves 5.30am, race from 6.30am-9.30am.

Where: Barge leaves from the Urangan Boat Harbour.

What: Part of the Hervey Bay 100, the 2km swim will start on a barge and finish at the race precinct area on the beach near Enzo's.

Cost: $45 entry.

Maryborough Men's Shed fundraiser

When: From 7.30am.

Where: 12 Howard St, Maryborough.

What: The Maryborough-based Men's Shed is having a garage sale, selling items handmade by its members. For sale will be a variety of items including chairs, cutting boards, rolling pins, cupboards, jewellery and money boxes, and much more.

Cost: Variety of items for sale at different prices.

'Buy it back' at op shop

When: 9am-1pm

Where: Endeavour Foundation at 160 Boat Harbour Dr, Hervey Bay.

What: As part of National Recycling Week, those who donate clothing to the Endeavour Foundation today will get a discount voucher to spend on their next purchase.

Cost: Free to donate items.

Community yoga

When: 8am-9am.

Where: Soul Stance at 5 Main St, Pialba.

What: Bring your own mat if you have one - if you don't, some are provided. Connect your body and mind and start the weekend well.

Cost: Gold coin donation welcomed.

SUNDAY

Book launch at Susan River

When: Starts at 2pm.

Where: Susan River Homestead.

What: Author Lindsay Titmarsh is launching his book titled Walking with History. It is his third published book, and everyone is invited to come along to the launch.

Cost: Free entry. For more information call 41215088.

ALL WEEKEND

Crafters Christmas Craft Fair

When: 9.30am-3pm.

Where: Hervey Bay RSL.

What: Marvel at the creative displays from the local crafts group at their annual Christmas fair. A free draw for a lucky customer prize on entry and raffle for Meals on Wheels will be available.

Cost: Free entry.

Hervey Bay 100

When: While various events will take place throughout the week, the Hervey Bay 100 race will start tomorrow at 5.30am.

Where: Scarness.

What: Two massive days of triathlon competition.

Cost: Free to watch.