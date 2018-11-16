Menu
Maryborough Men's Shed - member Alan Weedon with some of the hand made goods which will be on sale this Saturday at their shed on the cnr. Howard and Alfred Sts. Alistair Brightman
News

8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Nov 17-18)

16th Nov 2018 4:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SATURDAY

4650 CBD Extravaganza

When: From 10.30am.

Where: Maryborough City Hall.

What: Join the Maryborough community in this exciting weekend market out on the City Hall Green. The event provides a platform for visitors to discover, explore and support the wide and diverse range of local businesses within the Maryborough region.

Cost: Free entry.

 

Barge 2 Beach

When: Barge leaves 5.30am, race from 6.30am-9.30am.

Where: Barge leaves from the Urangan Boat Harbour.

What: Part of the Hervey Bay 100, the 2km swim will start on a barge and finish at the race precinct area on the beach near Enzo's.

Cost: $45 entry.

 

Maryborough Men's Shed fundraiser

When: From 7.30am.

Where: 12 Howard St, Maryborough.

What: The Maryborough-based Men's Shed is having a garage sale, selling items handmade by its members. For sale will be a variety of items including chairs, cutting boards, rolling pins, cupboards, jewellery and money boxes, and much more.

Cost: Variety of items for sale at different prices.

 

'Buy it back' at op shop

When: 9am-1pm

Where: Endeavour Foundation at 160 Boat Harbour Dr, Hervey Bay.

What: As part of National Recycling Week, those who donate clothing to the Endeavour Foundation today will get a discount voucher to spend on their next purchase.

Cost: Free to donate items.

 

Community yoga

When: 8am-9am.

Where: Soul Stance at 5 Main St, Pialba.

What: Bring your own mat if you have one - if you don't, some are provided. Connect your body and mind and start the weekend well.

Cost: Gold coin donation welcomed.

 

SUNDAY

Book launch at Susan River

When: Starts at 2pm.

Where: Susan River Homestead.

What: Author Lindsay Titmarsh is launching his book titled Walking with History. It is his third published book, and everyone is invited to come along to the launch.

Cost: Free entry. For more information call 41215088.

 

ALL WEEKEND

Crafters Christmas Craft Fair

When: 9.30am-3pm.

Where: Hervey Bay RSL.

What: Marvel at the creative displays from the local crafts group at their annual Christmas fair. A free draw for a lucky customer prize on entry and raffle for Meals on Wheels will be available.

Cost: Free entry.

 

Hervey Bay 100

When: While various events will take place throughout the week, the Hervey Bay 100 race will start tomorrow at 5.30am.

Where: Scarness.

What: Two massive days of triathlon competition.

Cost: Free to watch.

