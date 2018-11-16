8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Nov 17-18)
SATURDAY
4650 CBD Extravaganza
When: From 10.30am.
Where: Maryborough City Hall.
What: Join the Maryborough community in this exciting weekend market out on the City Hall Green. The event provides a platform for visitors to discover, explore and support the wide and diverse range of local businesses within the Maryborough region.
Cost: Free entry.
Barge 2 Beach
When: Barge leaves 5.30am, race from 6.30am-9.30am.
Where: Barge leaves from the Urangan Boat Harbour.
What: Part of the Hervey Bay 100, the 2km swim will start on a barge and finish at the race precinct area on the beach near Enzo's.
Cost: $45 entry.
Maryborough Men's Shed fundraiser
When: From 7.30am.
Where: 12 Howard St, Maryborough.
What: The Maryborough-based Men's Shed is having a garage sale, selling items handmade by its members. For sale will be a variety of items including chairs, cutting boards, rolling pins, cupboards, jewellery and money boxes, and much more.
Cost: Variety of items for sale at different prices.
'Buy it back' at op shop
When: 9am-1pm
Where: Endeavour Foundation at 160 Boat Harbour Dr, Hervey Bay.
What: As part of National Recycling Week, those who donate clothing to the Endeavour Foundation today will get a discount voucher to spend on their next purchase.
Cost: Free to donate items.
Community yoga
When: 8am-9am.
Where: Soul Stance at 5 Main St, Pialba.
What: Bring your own mat if you have one - if you don't, some are provided. Connect your body and mind and start the weekend well.
Cost: Gold coin donation welcomed.
SUNDAY
Book launch at Susan River
When: Starts at 2pm.
Where: Susan River Homestead.
What: Author Lindsay Titmarsh is launching his book titled Walking with History. It is his third published book, and everyone is invited to come along to the launch.
Cost: Free entry. For more information call 41215088.
ALL WEEKEND
Crafters Christmas Craft Fair
When: 9.30am-3pm.
Where: Hervey Bay RSL.
What: Marvel at the creative displays from the local crafts group at their annual Christmas fair. A free draw for a lucky customer prize on entry and raffle for Meals on Wheels will be available.
Cost: Free entry.
Hervey Bay 100
When: While various events will take place throughout the week, the Hervey Bay 100 race will start tomorrow at 5.30am.
Where: Scarness.
What: Two massive days of triathlon competition.
Cost: Free to watch.