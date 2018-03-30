8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

THRILL EVENT: There will be racing both today and tomorrow at the Maryborough Speedway.

SATURDAY

SCARNESS PARK FAMILY FUN

When: 10am-3pm

Where: Scarness Park

What: Come along for a family fun Easter party with plenty activities for the kids, including a special visit by the Easter bunny.

Cost: Free

CABARET SHOW

When: Performance starts at 7.30pm

Where: Z-Pac Theatre on Zephyr St, Scarness

What: Macabre Theatre Company is putting on a 1920s themed cabaret.

Cost: Adults $25, concession $20, and kids under 12 is $15 for a ticket

KIDS DISCO

Where: Gilly's Place at 168A Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba

When: Disco for kids aged 1-5 on 5pm-6.30pm, disco for kids aged 6-14 on 6.30pm-8.30pm

What: Kids are invited to along to Hervey Bay's cafe arcade and start their school holidays with a boogie.

Cost: $10, which includes entry, a meal, a lucky door prize and dessert

SUNDAY

SUNDAY RIVERSIDE

Where: Brolga Theatre lawns

When: 3pm-6pm

What: Enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon by the river and relish the free live music, lawn games, licensed bar and food stalls.

ALL WEEKEND

BURRUM HEADS FISHING COMPETITION

When: Dead weigh-in will be at noon-1pm and 4pm-5pm today, and noon-1pm tomorrow

Where: Burrum Heads

What: The Burrum Heads Easter Fishing Classic is back, with more than $40,000 in prizes and raffles to be won.

Cost: Adult entry is $30, junior entry is $5

SPEEDWAY EVENT

When: Racing 4pm-10.30pm both today and tomorrow

Where: Maryborough Speedway

What: Two nights of racing, featuring Super Sedan East Coast Classic and Queensland Speedcar Title.

Cost: Adults $30, students under 18 $25, and children under 12 free

21ST MORRIS MEET

When and where: The group will be at the Hervey Bay Cultural Centre from 9am-2.30pm today, and at Portside Parklands, Maryborough from 9.30am-2pm tomorrow.

What: An international contingent of Morris Minor enthusiasts are visiting the Fraser Coast this month for the 21st National Morris Register Rally.

Cost: Free

POONA FISHING COMPETITION

When: Midnight Friday to 4pm on Sunday

Where: Registration at Poona Community Hall, 9 Snapper Dr, Poona

What: A fun weekend for the whole family. Fishing boundaries will be Great Sandy Strait from Kauri Creek in the south, to River Heads across to Ungowa in the north, including the Mary River.

