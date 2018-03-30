8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend
SATURDAY
SCARNESS PARK FAMILY FUN
When: 10am-3pm
Where: Scarness Park
What: Come along for a family fun Easter party with plenty activities for the kids, including a special visit by the Easter bunny.
Cost: Free
CABARET SHOW
When: Performance starts at 7.30pm
Where: Z-Pac Theatre on Zephyr St, Scarness
What: Macabre Theatre Company is putting on a 1920s themed cabaret.
Cost: Adults $25, concession $20, and kids under 12 is $15 for a ticket
KIDS DISCO
Where: Gilly's Place at 168A Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba
When: Disco for kids aged 1-5 on 5pm-6.30pm, disco for kids aged 6-14 on 6.30pm-8.30pm
What: Kids are invited to along to Hervey Bay's cafe arcade and start their school holidays with a boogie.
Cost: $10, which includes entry, a meal, a lucky door prize and dessert
SUNDAY
SUNDAY RIVERSIDE
Where: Brolga Theatre lawns
When: 3pm-6pm
What: Enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon by the river and relish the free live music, lawn games, licensed bar and food stalls.
ALL WEEKEND
BURRUM HEADS FISHING COMPETITION
When: Dead weigh-in will be at noon-1pm and 4pm-5pm today, and noon-1pm tomorrow
Where: Burrum Heads
What: The Burrum Heads Easter Fishing Classic is back, with more than $40,000 in prizes and raffles to be won.
Cost: Adult entry is $30, junior entry is $5
SPEEDWAY EVENT
When: Racing 4pm-10.30pm both today and tomorrow
Where: Maryborough Speedway
What: Two nights of racing, featuring Super Sedan East Coast Classic and Queensland Speedcar Title.
Cost: Adults $30, students under 18 $25, and children under 12 free
21ST MORRIS MEET
When and where: The group will be at the Hervey Bay Cultural Centre from 9am-2.30pm today, and at Portside Parklands, Maryborough from 9.30am-2pm tomorrow.
What: An international contingent of Morris Minor enthusiasts are visiting the Fraser Coast this month for the 21st National Morris Register Rally.
Cost: Free
POONA FISHING COMPETITION
When: Midnight Friday to 4pm on Sunday
Where: Registration at Poona Community Hall, 9 Snapper Dr, Poona
What: A fun weekend for the whole family. Fishing boundaries will be Great Sandy Strait from Kauri Creek in the south, to River Heads across to Ungowa in the north, including the Mary River.
