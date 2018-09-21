8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

ALL SMILES: Toogoom's Bree-Anna Ozanne with a bream she caught at a previous family fishing competition.

Saturday

Bauple markets

When: 8am -12pm.

Where: Band Hall, Band Hall Rd, Bauple.

What: Market stalls held on fourth Saturday of month.

Cost: Free

Urangan Pier Markets

When: 7am - 1pm.

Where: Pier Park, Urangan.

What: A friendly market showcasing local and regional arts, crafts, and providing quality produce.

Cost: Free

Off the wall

When: Saturday, 9am - Sunday 4pm.

Where: Gatakers Artspace, 311 Kent St, Maryborough.

What: Workshop with internationally recognised printmaker Judy Barass to introduce simple ways to go beyond the traditional framed print, exploring examples of how the printed image and printing palates can be used in artist books.

Cost: $50

Maryborough brick event

When: 9am - 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

Where: Maryborough State High School, Kent St, Maryborough.

What: This Lego fan expo is a family event showcasing creations from the fan community, featuring amazingly detailed dioramas and custom Lego creations.

Cost: Tickets available at the door or online.

Maryborough Open House

When: Saturday, 10am-4pm, and open gardens on Sunday, 9am to 4pm.

Where: Baddow House, 366 Queen St, Maryborough.

What: A local 135-year-old mansion will open its doors and 35-acre surrounds to curious visitors this weekend.

Cost: Free entry, $5 scones and tea.

Toogum Family Fishing competition

When: Saturday 7am to Sunday 4pm

Where: Toogum Community Showgrounds

What: Family friendly fishing competition with live and dead weigh ins and prizes.

Cost: Entry $25 adults, $5 children

Sunday

Dry Boat Races

When: Sunday 1pm-4pm.

Where: Scarness Beach, Esplanade, Hervey Bay.

What: Cancer Council Queensland fundraiser for the Tea and Toasters Relay for Life team. Locals are invited to gather their crew and design boat and costume for a fun and wacky racing event. Dry boat races consist of four people who carry a dry boat made of any material made to resemble the shape of a boat around the course by running.

Cost: Free to register but teams must raise a minimum of $20 (aka $5 each).

Tour de Bay

When: Sunday, first start time at 6am, last start time 7.30am

Where: Start Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, can veiw from Charleton esplanade Pialba to Torquay

What: The Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre and the Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Sunrise's annual event Tour de Bay Charity Bike Ride to raise money for Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre's Crisis Support Services.

Cost: Free to watch