8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

HIGH TECH KIDS: Team members from St Mary's College "Cranky” at last year's Fraser Coast Technology Challenge Blake Antrobus

ALL WEEKEND

Fraser Coast Technology Challenge

WHAT: Watch these human-powered vehicles power through the Heritage City in this annual STEM challenge. See pages 21-27 for more information.

WHEN: Noon Saturday and noon Sunday

WHERE: Race track encompassing Sussex, Ferry, Kent and John Sts

COST: Free to watch

Skyline Ferris Wheel

WHAT: Get a bird's eye view of the Bay from the top of the nation's largest transportable ferris wheel.

WHEN: Rides from 10am-9pm (Saturday) and 10am-8pm (Sunday)

WHERE: Pialba Esplanade near all-abilities park

COST: Single admission $10, seniors $8, gondola (six riders) $30. Book at skylineattractions.com.au or at the booth.

Today

Youth precinct opening

WHAT: Join the community for the opening of the new Youth Precinct on the Pialba Esplanade. Movie at 5pm on Seafront Oval.

WHEN: 1-7pm, official opening at 1.30pm

WHERE: Pialba Youth Precinct

COST: Free

Live Radio show

WHAT: Miss Bilby and the Moss-Covered Cleric. This live radio show is a light-hearted spoof of both an Agatha Christie whodunnit and a bad radio drama.

WHEN: 2-5pm

WHERE: Z-PAC Theatre, 15 Zephyr Street

COST: $15

Gatakers by Night

WHAT: Enjoy a night of quality, free live music, delicious food and the best of local art and culture in the magical ambience of the Gatakers Artspace courtyard.

WHEN: 6-9pm

WHERE: Gatakers Artspace

COST: Free

Maryborough street party

WHAT: Live music, market stalls, food and drink, dance and gym displays, fun for all ages, includes a jumping castle. Grab a bite to eat from the street vendors and browse the mini market.

WHEN: 4-9.30pm

WHERE: City Hall reserves, Kent St

COST: Free entry

Tomorrow

Military Band performance

WHAT: The Australian Army Band Brisbane is touring the Fraser Coast in aid of Legacy. Join them at the Maryborough RSL for a performance.

WHEN: 2pm

WHERE: Maryborough RSL

COST: $2 admission per person

Swap Meet Maryborough

WHAT: Support the Maryborough Motorcyclist Club and Fraser Coast Area Historical Motor Cycle Club of Queensland at this Swap Meet.

WHEN: 6.30am-5pm

WHERE: Maryborough Action Park

COST: $3 admission per person