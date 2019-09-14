8 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend
ALL WEEKEND
Fraser Coast Technology Challenge
WHAT: Watch these human-powered vehicles power through the Heritage City in this annual STEM challenge. See pages 21-27 for more information.
WHEN: Noon Saturday and noon Sunday
WHERE: Race track encompassing Sussex, Ferry, Kent and John Sts
COST: Free to watch
Skyline Ferris Wheel
WHAT: Get a bird's eye view of the Bay from the top of the nation's largest transportable ferris wheel.
WHEN: Rides from 10am-9pm (Saturday) and 10am-8pm (Sunday)
WHERE: Pialba Esplanade near all-abilities park
COST: Single admission $10, seniors $8, gondola (six riders) $30. Book at skylineattractions.com.au or at the booth.
Today
Youth precinct opening
WHAT: Join the community for the opening of the new Youth Precinct on the Pialba Esplanade. Movie at 5pm on Seafront Oval.
WHEN: 1-7pm, official opening at 1.30pm
WHERE: Pialba Youth Precinct
COST: Free
Live Radio show
WHAT: Miss Bilby and the Moss-Covered Cleric. This live radio show is a light-hearted spoof of both an Agatha Christie whodunnit and a bad radio drama.
WHEN: 2-5pm
WHERE: Z-PAC Theatre, 15 Zephyr Street
COST: $15
Gatakers by Night
WHAT: Enjoy a night of quality, free live music, delicious food and the best of local art and culture in the magical ambience of the Gatakers Artspace courtyard.
WHEN: 6-9pm
WHERE: Gatakers Artspace
COST: Free
Maryborough street party
WHAT: Live music, market stalls, food and drink, dance and gym displays, fun for all ages, includes a jumping castle. Grab a bite to eat from the street vendors and browse the mini market.
WHEN: 4-9.30pm
WHERE: City Hall reserves, Kent St
COST: Free entry
Tomorrow
Military Band performance
WHAT: The Australian Army Band Brisbane is touring the Fraser Coast in aid of Legacy. Join them at the Maryborough RSL for a performance.
WHEN: 2pm
WHERE: Maryborough RSL
COST: $2 admission per person
Swap Meet Maryborough
WHAT: Support the Maryborough Motorcyclist Club and Fraser Coast Area Historical Motor Cycle Club of Queensland at this Swap Meet.
WHEN: 6.30am-5pm
WHERE: Maryborough Action Park
COST: $3 admission per person