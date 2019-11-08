8 things to do on the Fraser Coat this weekend
SATURDAY
Concert for Rural Aid
WHAT: Put on by the Cool Country Social Music Club Hervey Bay, the event will raise money for struggling farmers - focusing on suicide prevention. There will be a $2 sausage sizzle and refreshments available and raffles.
WHEN: 1-5pm
WHERE: Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Hall, 28 Totness St, Torquay
COST: $10 tickets
Rodeo Utes Music Fest
WHAT: Hosted by the Fraser Coast Agriculture Show Society, come and see the NRA Finals Round 1 Rodeo, Ute Muster and live music. There will be food and market stalls and a bar.
W HEN: Noon-late
WHERE: 84 Gympie Rd, Maryborough
Car Show and Shine
WHAT: Fundraising Car Show for Conrodders Easter Campout 2020. There will be sausage sizzle, drinks and a coffee van. So bring out your awesome cars and a chair - everyone is welcome.
WHEN: From 8am
WHERE: Autobarn Maryborough, 312 Alice St
Gatakers by Night
WHAT: Bring a chair and settle in with friends as Gatakers Courtyard is transformed with free live music from Robyn Brown and John Vea Vea.
Casual meal options available.
WHEN: 6-9pm
WHERE: Gatakers Artspace
311 Kent St, Maryborough
Village Markets
WHAT: Lots of stalls - craft, food, bric-a-brac. Come and support the local SES and try a Burrum Burger.
WHEN: 7-11am
WHERE: Burrum Heads Community Hall
Wetside light show
WHAT: A family friendly light show. Bring your own camper chairs for the main deck with large fig tree.
WHEN: From 7pm
WHERE: Wetside Water Park, Esplanade, Hervey Bay
C OST: Free
SUNDAY
Antiques, Vintage and Collectables Fair
WHAT: Join a range of vendors selling antiques, vintage items and collectables of all types including china and glass, militaria, garage items, models, records and much more. Guest speakers, live 100-lot antique auction, free appraisals by certified auctioneer and valuer and much more. Proceeds to charity.
WHEN: 9am-4pm
WHERE: Maryborough Town Hall
Sensory Screening
WHAT: Sensory Screenings allow all abilities to enjoy a movie with no restrictions.
The movie will be Ugly Dolls and guests are welcome to sing, dance or move around without judgment.
During the Movie, lighting is placed on low and volume is lowered for sensitive ears.
WHEN: 10am-1pm
WHERE: Maryborough cinemas
COST: Tickets available from the box office