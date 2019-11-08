8 things to do on the Fraser Coat this weekend

Rodeo Utes & Music Muster at Maryborough Showgrounds - Eliza Johnston in the U/18 Junior Breakaway Roping.

Rodeo Utes & Music Muster at Maryborough Showgrounds - Eliza Johnston in the U/18 Junior Breakaway Roping. Alistair Brightman

SATURDAY

Concert for Rural Aid

WHAT: Put on by the Cool Country Social Music Club Hervey Bay, the event will raise money for struggling farmers - focusing on suicide prevention. There will be a $2 sausage sizzle and refreshments available and raffles.

WHEN: 1-5pm

WHERE: Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Hall, 28 Totness St, Torquay

COST: $10 tickets

Rodeo Utes Music Fest

WHAT: Hosted by the Fraser Coast Agriculture Show Society, come and see the NRA Finals Round 1 Rodeo, Ute Muster and live music. There will be food and market stalls and a bar.

W HEN: Noon-late

WHERE: 84 Gympie Rd, Maryborough

Car Show and Shine

WHAT: Fundraising Car Show for Conrodders Easter Campout 2020. There will be sausage sizzle, drinks and a coffee van. So bring out your awesome cars and a chair - everyone is welcome.

WHEN: From 8am

WHERE: Autobarn Maryborough, 312 Alice St

Gatakers by Night

WHAT: Bring a chair and settle in with friends as Gatakers Courtyard is transformed with free live music from Robyn Brown and John Vea Vea.

Casual meal options available.

WHEN: 6-9pm

WHERE: Gatakers Artspace

311 Kent St, Maryborough

Village Markets

WHAT: Lots of stalls - craft, food, bric-a-brac. Come and support the local SES and try a Burrum Burger.

WHEN: 7-11am

WHERE: Burrum Heads Community Hall

Wetside light show

WHAT: A family friendly light show. Bring your own camper chairs for the main deck with large fig tree.

WHEN: From 7pm

WHERE: Wetside Water Park, Esplanade, Hervey Bay

C OST: Free

SUNDAY

Antiques, Vintage and Collectables Fair

WHAT: Join a range of vendors selling antiques, vintage items and collectables of all types including china and glass, militaria, garage items, models, records and much more. Guest speakers, live 100-lot antique auction, free appraisals by certified auctioneer and valuer and much more. Proceeds to charity.

WHEN: 9am-4pm

WHERE: Maryborough Town Hall

Sensory Screening

WHAT: Sensory Screenings allow all abilities to enjoy a movie with no restrictions.

The movie will be Ugly Dolls and guests are welcome to sing, dance or move around without judgment.

During the Movie, lighting is placed on low and volume is lowered for sensitive ears.

WHEN: 10am-1pm

WHERE: Maryborough cinemas

COST: Tickets available from the box office