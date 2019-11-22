80+ Plainland jobs coming with Bunnings promise

PLAINLAND CROSSING: Development Manager Joe Gorman said the approvals in place at Plainland Crossing since 2012 had always encouraged large-format retail businesses, such as Bunnings, to Plainland.

THERE will be more than 80 jobs brought in off the back of the Bunnings project at Plainland, according to the developer.

A development application for the hardware giant was submitted to Lockyer Vallery Regional Council for a Bunnings Warehouse on Endeavour Way.

It was accepted on Sunday, and will now go before the council for discussion and approval.

It would be a $20 million investment for the company, this paper exclusively revealed yesterday.

A Bunnings spokesperson said the Plainland development would be a warehouse.

"We've always had a variety of formats within our store network and each store is tailored to the local market," they said.

"Whether it is a multi-level store in an inner-urban area, a smaller format store in a regional area, or a large-scale traditional warehouse."

Plainland Crossing Development Manager Joe Gorman said his team was pleased that Bunnings had committed to the region.

Mr Gorman said the approvals in place at Plainland Crossing since 2012 had always encouraged large-format retail businesses, such as Bunnings, to Plainland.

The proposed warehouse will span more than 9000m2 and be built on Endeavour Way, Plainland.

"We believe it's very positive for local jobs and the wider economy of the Lockyer Valley."

Bunnings said in a statement the Plainland store would generate more than 80 jobs locally.

"We can appreciate that some may not be happy with this announcement but it is totally consistent with the approvals in place at Plainland," he said.

Bunnings will join Bridgestone Select Tyre and Auto in the precinct.

The company said earlier in the week the store would feature a main warehouse, outdoor nusery, timber trade sales area, cafe and click and collect services, as well as 180 car parks.