$80k funding boost for Coast community groups

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has announced recipients of community group and events grants. PHOTO: Supplied.

MORE than $80,000 in grants will be made available to support Fraser Coast community groups and events in the coming months.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council will provide the funds to help nine community groups improve their facilities and support 11 community events.

Councillor Phil Truscott said the grants were approved under round two of the council’s 2019/20 Community Projects and Community Events grants programs.

“The council’s grants schemes offer a range of opportunities for groups to apply for funding for projects and events that help ensure we have a vibrant and active community of the Fraser Coast,” Cr Truscott said.

The grants for some community events were made in anticipation of a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Officials will work with the various groups if the events are unable to go ahead as planned.

“It’s wonderful to see so many community-driven activities being organised across the region and we are pleased to be able to support them to develop their facilities and events,” Cr Truscott said.

Cr Truscott thanked the many volunteers who kept the clubs and groups functioning.

Some of the project grants that have been approved include refurbishing the St Johns Ambulance QLD Hall in Maryborough, funding for the St Mary’s Catholic Parish to commission a mural celebrating the history of the Butchulla people and mental health, CPR and First Aid training for the Glenwood Men’s Shed.

Council community events grants given the green light include the Burrum Coal Discovery Festival, Fraser Lions Club’s Annual Pier Festival and an under-16 boys’ softball state championship in Hervey Bay in September.

Council Community Project Grants approved include:

$3904 for the Hervey Bay Bridge Club to replace a Bridge card dealing machine;

$5000 towards refurbishing the St Johns Ambulance Qld Hall in Maryborough ;

$4081 for the Rotary Club of Maryborough Sunrise to provide Mental Health Resource Books for Year 7 students;

$2059 for the Mansong Choir to buy microphones and audio equipment;

$5000 for the St Mary’s Catholic Parish Maryborough to commission a mural celebrating the history of the Butchulla people;

$3000 for the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge to buy three 3000L water tanks;

$3500 for Meals on Wheels Fraser Community to buy a 387L freezer and a commercial kitchen trolley;

$5000 for the Glenwood Men’s Shed for CPR, Mental Health and First Aid Training;

$5000 for the Maryborough Mountain Trail Bike Club to go towards building a purpose built trail network as a community recreation asset;

$865.98 for the Hervey Bay Historical Society Museum Association for computer and woodworking materials, and;

$5000 for the Maryborough Aero Club to develop concept plans for an extension to their club building.

Council Community Events Grants approved include: