Subscribe Today's Paper
General shots of the Ambulance Bay Area at the Royal Brisbane Hospital, Monday 1st July 2019 Picture AAPImage/ David Clark
Health

$8.4b deal struck to boost ailing hospitals

by MICHAEL WRAY
20th Nov 2019 12:57 PM
QUEENSLAND hospitals are set for an $8.4 billion cash injection from the Morrison Government after Annastacia Palaszczuk said a deal would be completed within days.

Every other state has already signed on to the federal government's $31 billion package for increased hospital funding over the next five years however none of the money could flow until Queensland agreed.

But this morning Ms Palaszczuk indicated a deal was imminent, meaning that a $10 million signing bonus for medical research and innovation was likely to be paid out before Christmas.

"We're very close to signing that, I think it's a matter of days away as well and I've indicated previously that we were keen to get that done as quickly as possible so I don't have any problems with that," Mr Palaszczuk said.

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

 

The Queensland Government dropped demands for $156 million in health funding backpay to be linked to any agreement, however Health Minister Steven Miles has said he will push for those funds outside of the deal.

It was not clear if the federal government had buckled to another demand from Queensland to create a dispute resolution process so the years-long delays that have bedevilled this agreement are not repeated.

Mr Morrison said he "welcomed" Ms Palaszczuk's commitment to sign the deal.

