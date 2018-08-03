9 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Aug 4-5)

ALL WEEKEND



Maryborough Eisteddfod





When: Sessions from 8.30am, 1pm and 6.30pm



Where: Brolga Theatre in Maryborough



What: Official opening of the eisteddfod commences at 6pm Saturday. Come along and see the best regional talents compete in this annual event.



Cost: Session tickets from $8 (adult) and $6 (concession). Daily full program tickets from $15 (adult) and $10 (concession). Season tickets from $40 (adult) and $30 (concession)



Combined Christian Churches Floral Art Display



When: Saturday 9.30am-5pm, Sunday 1pm-4pm



Where: Gospel Chapel, 46 Hunter St Pialba



What: A tradition of the region's Christian churches going back to the 1980s. All donations to this year's flower show will go to LifeFlight.



Cost: Free entry



Community RadioFest



When: 8am-4pm



Where: Near the Hervey Bay Cultural Centre (today), 30 Halcro St, Pialba (tomorrow)



What: Market stalls, live entertainment and a range of activities today. Tomorrow, a carpark garage sale and tours of the radio station will be held.



Cost: Free entry



SATURDAY



CPL community event

When: 10am-noon



Where: Hervey Bay All Ability Park, Esplanade



What: Join the celebrations of the 70th year of CPL Hervey Bay



There will be live music, children's entertainment and a picnic on the grass.



Cost: Free entry



Dan 'Dinna House fundraiser



When: 8am-1pm



Where: 459 Boat Harbour Dr, Torquay



What: A market day that raises funds for Dan 'Dinna House, which has provided community support for more than 60 years.



Cost: Free entry



Pier Park markets

Sisters Ayana (7) and Izzy (5) Walsh of Coolum Beach enjoy a ride on the Mini Ferris Wheel at the Pier Park Community Markets on Saturday while holidaying at Urangan. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle Jocelyn Watts





When: 7am-1pm



Where: Pier Park, Urangan



What: Markets operate each Saturday.



Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.



Cost: Free



SUNDAY



2018 Dunga Derby Return





When: 3pm



Where: Seafront Oval



What: Watch the return of the Dungas from their mystery road trip from the coast to the country.



Cost: Free entry



2018 Ribbon carnival



When: 10am-4pm



Where: Wide Bay Gymnastics Club



What: Join the region's gymnasts and watch this annual event at the local gymnastics club.



Cost: Free entry



Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club



When: 6pm



Where: Zephyr St theatre



What: Music starts 6pm and continues until 10pm. Give it a try whether you know how to play or are just learning.



Cost: Free entry for members, $5 for public

