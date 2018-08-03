Menu
Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - secondary school (Grades10-12) novelty/cabaret group 4+ dancers - Riverside Yr 9/10 Dance.
Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - secondary school (Grades10-12) novelty/cabaret group 4+ dancers - Riverside Yr 9/10 Dance. Alistair Brightman

Whats On

9 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Aug 4-5)

Blake Antrobus
by
3rd Aug 2018 2:18 PM

ALL WEEKEND

Maryborough Eisteddfod

 

Maryborough Eisteddfod, Brolga Theatre - Amelia Davis in the 12 years and under jazz solo section.
Maryborough Eisteddfod, Brolga Theatre - Amelia Davis in the 12 years and under jazz solo section. Valerie Horton

When: Sessions from 8.30am, 1pm and 6.30pm

Where: Brolga Theatre in Maryborough

What: Official opening of the eisteddfod commences at 6pm Saturday. Come along and see the best regional talents compete in this annual event.

Cost: Session tickets from $8 (adult) and $6 (concession). Daily full program tickets from $15 (adult) and $10 (concession). Season tickets from $40 (adult) and $30 (concession)

Combined Christian Churches Floral Art Display

When: Saturday 9.30am-5pm,  Sunday 1pm-4pm

Where: Gospel Chapel, 46 Hunter St Pialba

What: A tradition of the region's Christian churches going back to the 1980s. All donations to this year's flower show will go to LifeFlight.

Cost: Free entry

Community RadioFest

When: 8am-4pm

Where: Near the Hervey Bay Cultural Centre (today),  30 Halcro St, Pialba (tomorrow)

What: Market stalls, live entertainment and a range of activities today.  Tomorrow, a carpark garage sale and tours of the radio station will be held.

Cost: Free entry

SATURDAY

CPL community event

When: 10am-noon

Where: Hervey Bay All Ability Park, Esplanade

What: Join the celebrations of the 70th year of CPL Hervey Bay

There will be live music, children's entertainment and a picnic on the grass.

Cost: Free entry

Dan 'Dinna House fundraiser


When: 8am-1pm

Where: 459 Boat Harbour Dr, Torquay

What: A market day that raises funds for Dan 'Dinna House, which has provided community support for more than 60 years.

Cost: Free entry

Pier Park markets

Sisters Ayana (7) and Izzy (5) Walsh of Coolum Beach enjoy a ride on the Mini Ferris Wheel at the Pier Park Community Markets on Saturday while holidaying at Urangan.
Sisters Ayana (7) and Izzy (5) Walsh of Coolum Beach enjoy a ride on the Mini Ferris Wheel at the Pier Park Community Markets on Saturday while holidaying at Urangan. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle Jocelyn Watts



When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Markets operate each Saturday.

Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

2018 Dunga Derby Return

Dunga Derby 2018 start -
Dunga Derby 2018 start - "Queenslander" - Nikole and Jayson Bosworth. Alistair Brightman

When: 3pm

Where: Seafront Oval

What: Watch the return of the Dungas from their mystery road trip from the coast to the country.

Cost: Free entry

2018 Ribbon carnival

When: 10am-4pm

Where: Wide Bay Gymnastics Club

What: Join the region's gymnasts and watch this annual event at the local gymnastics club.

Cost: Free entry

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St theatre

What: Music starts 6pm and continues until 10pm. Give it a try whether you know how to play or are just learning.

Cost: Free entry for members, $5 for public
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

