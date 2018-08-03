9 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Aug 4-5)
ALL WEEKEND
Maryborough Eisteddfod
When: Sessions from 8.30am, 1pm and 6.30pm
Where: Brolga Theatre in Maryborough
What: Official opening of the eisteddfod commences at 6pm Saturday. Come along and see the best regional talents compete in this annual event.
Cost: Session tickets from $8 (adult) and $6 (concession). Daily full program tickets from $15 (adult) and $10 (concession). Season tickets from $40 (adult) and $30 (concession)
Combined Christian Churches Floral Art Display
When: Saturday 9.30am-5pm, Sunday 1pm-4pm
Where: Gospel Chapel, 46 Hunter St Pialba
What: A tradition of the region's Christian churches going back to the 1980s. All donations to this year's flower show will go to LifeFlight.
Cost: Free entry
Community RadioFest
When: 8am-4pm
Where: Near the Hervey Bay Cultural Centre (today), 30 Halcro St, Pialba (tomorrow)
What: Market stalls, live entertainment and a range of activities today. Tomorrow, a carpark garage sale and tours of the radio station will be held.
Cost: Free entry
SATURDAY
CPL community event
When: 10am-noon
Where: Hervey Bay All Ability Park, Esplanade
What: Join the celebrations of the 70th year of CPL Hervey Bay
There will be live music, children's entertainment and a picnic on the grass.
Cost: Free entry
Dan 'Dinna House fundraiser
When: 8am-1pm
Where: 459 Boat Harbour Dr, Torquay
What: A market day that raises funds for Dan 'Dinna House, which has provided community support for more than 60 years.
Cost: Free entry
Pier Park markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Markets operate each Saturday.
Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY
2018 Dunga Derby Return
When: 3pm
Where: Seafront Oval
What: Watch the return of the Dungas from their mystery road trip from the coast to the country.
Cost: Free entry
2018 Ribbon carnival
When: 10am-4pm
Where: Wide Bay Gymnastics Club
What: Join the region's gymnasts and watch this annual event at the local gymnastics club.
Cost: Free entry
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 6pm
Where: Zephyr St theatre
What: Music starts 6pm and continues until 10pm. Give it a try whether you know how to play or are just learning.
Cost: Free entry for members, $5 for public