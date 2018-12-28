9 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Dec 29-30)
ALL WEEKEND
Maryborough Speedway
When: Gates open 1pm, racing from 4pm
Where: Maryborough Speedway
What: Get ready for one of the most exciting events on the Speedway calendar with the Kurt Murdoch Classic and junior sedan silver crown.
Cost: Adults $25, pensioners and students $20, children under 12 free, family (two adults and two children) $75
Da Vinci Machines
When: From 9am-3pm
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: This extraordinary exhibit captures the heart of Renaissance man Leonardo Da Vinci. See the 60 machines and inventions inspired by his work brought to life.
Cost: Adults $12, concessions/seniors $10, children (3-16) $6, family (two adults, two children) $30
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential. Contact 41285100.
Cost: Free
Hervey Bay Ambulance Committee Annual Goods Wheel
When: 7-8pm
Where: The Stage, Esplanade, Scarness
What: The wheel spins from 7 o'clock nightly until January 5. All the family can participate. Prizes from a barbecue to smallgoods to be won.
Cost: Tickets from 50c
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Learn the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800214789.
Cost: Free
SATURDAY
Urangan Pier Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier Park community markets are held every Saturday with food, drink and entertainment.
Cost: Free
Tipples and Tales
When: From 2.30pm
Where: Bond Store Museum, Maryborough
What: Meet the Gauger and hear amazing stories of the Bond Store's past while enjoying regional ports, liqueurs and tasting platters.
Cost: $30
SUNDAY
Big Gay Picnic
When: Noon-4pm
Where: Anzac Park
What: This is a chance for the local LGBT+ community to catch up and enjoy a picnic in the park.
Cost: Free
Round Island transfers
When: 9am departure, return at 1pm
Where: Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina
What: Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring your own food, drinks and a fishing rod and hop aboard The Milbi.
Cost: Adults $35, children $25.