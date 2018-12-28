9 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Dec 29-30)

SPEEDWAY BONANZA: There will be plenty of action at the Maryborough Speedway this weekend as dozens of racers try their luck for the top spot in the Kurt Murdoch Classic.

SPEEDWAY BONANZA: There will be plenty of action at the Maryborough Speedway this weekend as dozens of racers try their luck for the top spot in the Kurt Murdoch Classic. Alistair Brightman

ALL WEEKEND

Maryborough Speedway

When: Gates open 1pm, racing from 4pm

Where: Maryborough Speedway

What: Get ready for one of the most exciting events on the Speedway calendar with the Kurt Murdoch Classic and junior sedan silver crown.

Cost: Adults $25, pensioners and students $20, children under 12 free, family (two adults and two children) $75

Da Vinci Machines

When: From 9am-3pm

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: This extraordinary exhibit captures the heart of Renaissance man Leonardo Da Vinci. See the 60 machines and inventions inspired by his work brought to life.

Cost: Adults $12, concessions/seniors $10, children (3-16) $6, family (two adults, two children) $30

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential. Contact 41285100.

Cost: Free

Hervey Bay Ambulance Committee Annual Goods Wheel

Hervey Bay Local Ambulance Committee with their new mannequin Kev - Front (L) Adrian Doyle, Jo-Anne and Ian Farrell, Cassie Taylor and Chris Giltrap. Back (L) Wayne Frecklington, Merryn Napier, Shane Schiffke and Mark Black. Alistair Brightman

When: 7-8pm

Where: The Stage, Esplanade, Scarness

What: The wheel spins from 7 o'clock nightly until January 5. All the family can participate. Prizes from a barbecue to smallgoods to be won.

Cost: Tickets from 50c

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

Dressed in heritage costume, volunteer Ailsa Head takes Maryborough resident Debbie Brown (right) and her visitor, Griffin University student from Sri Lanka Lakshi Senevirathna around the Heritage City on a Walking Tour. Boni Holmes

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Learn the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800214789.

Cost: Free

SATURDAY

Urangan Pier Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets are held every Saturday with food, drink and entertainment.

Cost: Free

Tipples and Tales

When: From 2.30pm

Where: Bond Store Museum, Maryborough

What: Meet the Gauger and hear amazing stories of the Bond Store's past while enjoying regional ports, liqueurs and tasting platters.

Cost: $30

SUNDAY

Big Gay Picnic

When: Noon-4pm

Where: Anzac Park

What: This is a chance for the local LGBT+ community to catch up and enjoy a picnic in the park.

Cost: Free

Round Island transfers

When: 9am departure, return at 1pm

Where: Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina

What: Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring your own food, drinks and a fishing rod and hop aboard The Milbi.

Cost: Adults $35, children $25.