9 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend
Saturday
Ladybug Line Up
WHAT: Members of Hervey Bay Rocks are meeting to line-up rocks painted with a ladybug pattern, trying to beat last year's record of 977.
WHEN: 10am-2pm
WHERE: Cooper's Walk, Torquay Esplanade
COST: Free
Book talk
WHAT: Peter Sewell, professional speaker and former Hervey Bay resident visits from Germany to launch his first novel, Hunting Susan. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
WHEN: 10am
WHERE: Hervey Bay Library
COST: Free
Storytime
WHAT: Storytime is a program designed for children under five, and their parents or carers. Each session consists of singing, rhyming, reading and craft.
WHEN: 10.30am-11.15am
WHERE: Maryborough and Hervey Bay Libraries
COST: Free
Come and Try Day
WHAT: Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club will host its first "come and try" day for the 2019/20 season.
There will be activities and volunteers available to answer questions.
WHEN: 10am-12pm
WHERE: Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club, 446 Esplanade
COST: Free
Mamma Mia!
WHAT: With energy, colour and ABBA classics, Macabre Theatre Company is proud to present one of Australia's first amateur company productions of hit musical Mamma Mia!.
WHEN: 1.30pm-4pm
WHERE: Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre, Maryborough
COST: $32 - $38
Women Like Us
WHAT: Stand-up comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs return to Hervey Bay.
WHEN: 8-11pm
WHERE: Hervey Bay RSL
COST: $20-$25
Sunday
Sunday Riverside
WHAT: Enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon by the river and relish the free live music, lawn games, licensed bar and food stalls.
WHEN: 3-6pm
WHERE: Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre
COST: Free
Father's Day Show
WHAT: The fifth annual SCOTS show will have about 120 cars, bikes, vans and utes and about 100 Variety Bash cars. There will be plenty of activities to keep the family entertained including the Miss Show and Shine Pageant, live music, stalls, and free jumping castles.
WHEN: 9am- 3pm
WHERE: Royal Hotel Tiaro
COST: Free
Both days
Art exhibition
WHAT: The Fraser Coast's biggest art event, the 36th Hervey Bay Annual Competitive Art Exhibition, has 170 paintings from participating artist from all over Queensland on display. There are seven sections.
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm
WHERE: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery
COST: Free