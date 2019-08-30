9 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

COME AND TRY: Hervey Bay U/13 competitors Ava Nalder, Bella Thom, Hannah Horton, Emmily Lingard, Layla Martiensen, Sophie Shaw, Moya McPhee and Aiden Croft at a surf life saving carnival last year.

COME AND TRY: Hervey Bay U/13 competitors Ava Nalder, Bella Thom, Hannah Horton, Emmily Lingard, Layla Martiensen, Sophie Shaw, Moya McPhee and Aiden Croft at a surf life saving carnival last year. Alistair Brightman

Saturday

Ladybug Line Up

WHAT: Members of Hervey Bay Rocks are meeting to line-up rocks painted with a ladybug pattern, trying to beat last year's record of 977.

WHEN: 10am-2pm

WHERE: Cooper's Walk, Torquay Esplanade

COST: Free

Book talk

WHAT: Peter Sewell, professional speaker and former Hervey Bay resident visits from Germany to launch his first novel, Hunting Susan. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

WHEN: 10am

WHERE: Hervey Bay Library

COST: Free

Storytime

WHAT: Storytime is a program designed for children under five, and their parents or carers. Each session consists of singing, rhyming, reading and craft.

WHEN: 10.30am-11.15am

WHERE: Maryborough and Hervey Bay Libraries

COST: Free

Come and Try Day

WHAT: Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club will host its first "come and try" day for the 2019/20 season.

There will be activities and volunteers available to answer questions.

WHEN: 10am-12pm

WHERE: Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club, 446 Esplanade

COST: Free

Mamma Mia!

WHAT: With energy, colour and ABBA classics, Macabre Theatre Company is proud to present one of Australia's first amateur company productions of hit musical Mamma Mia!.

WHEN: 1.30pm-4pm

WHERE: Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre, Maryborough

COST: $32 - $38

Women Like Us

WHAT: Stand-up comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs return to Hervey Bay.

WHEN: 8-11pm

WHERE: Hervey Bay RSL

COST: $20-$25

Sunday

Sunday Riverside

WHAT: Enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon by the river and relish the free live music, lawn games, licensed bar and food stalls.

WHEN: 3-6pm

WHERE: Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre

COST: Free

Father's Day Show

WHAT: The fifth annual SCOTS show will have about 120 cars, bikes, vans and utes and about 100 Variety Bash cars. There will be plenty of activities to keep the family entertained including the Miss Show and Shine Pageant, live music, stalls, and free jumping castles.

WHEN: 9am- 3pm

WHERE: Royal Hotel Tiaro

COST: Free

Both days

Art exhibition

WHAT: The Fraser Coast's biggest art event, the 36th Hervey Bay Annual Competitive Art Exhibition, has 170 paintings from participating artist from all over Queensland on display. There are seven sections.

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm

WHERE: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery

COST: Free