9 things to do these school holidays

Fraser Lions Pier Festival
What: Jam packed with plenty of family fun activities and entertainment the kids won't feel the need to complain of boredom. If you're into fishing, there's a competition which commences at 6am.
Where: Urangan Pier
When: Sunday, September 24 from 8am to 2pm
Cost: Free
Kids Outdoor Activities
What: If your child is a lover of the outdoors, the Australian Adventure Park are hosting a number of kids activities outside over these school holidays. There's laser skirmish, archery, a flying fox, canoeing, abseiling, an obstacle course, kayaking and a mountain bike maze.
Where: Burrum River, Hervey Bay
When: Saturday, September 16 to Monday, October 2
Cost: $20-50
Bookings essential
Wetside Water Park
What: Wetside Water Park Hervey Bay will be a popular spot to hang out at over the holidays especially with the weather starting to warm up.
Where: Junction of Main Street and the Esplanade, Pialba
When: Open seven days from 10am to 5pm
Cost: FREE
Holiday Horse Fun
What: If you have a love for horses or are keen to learn more about them, Hucknall Horse Rescue are hosting some fun activities over the holidays where visitors can learn all about horses, grooming, riding and more.
Where: Hucknall Horse Rescue
When: September 18, 21, 26, 28 from 2pm-4pm
Cost: $40 per person
Bookings essential
Lego Challenge
What: It's the ideal chance to get creative and use your imagination by using lego to create just about anything including a balloon powered car or even a robot.
Where: Maryborough & Hervey Bay Libraries
When: September 20-27
Cost: Free
Bookings not essential but preferred
Make a Dream Catcher
What: There's another opportunity to get crafty with the opportunity to make your very own dream catcher.
Where: Stocklands Hervey Bay, opposite Connor (near Best & Less).
When: September 20-24 from 10am to 2pm
Cost: Free
Chibitronics Workshops
What: Chibitronics uses electronic stickers to make circuits which can be used to code technology in arts and crafts.
Where & When
Hervey Bay Library Tuesday, September 26
Maryborough Library Friday, September 29
Cost: Free
Bookings essential
Connect Kids Carnival
What: Exhaust yourself by enjoying the MELSA train rides, jumping castle, kids activities, food stalls and much more.
Where: Queens Park, Maryborough
When: Thursday, September 28 from 1pm
Cost: Free
Art in the Park
What: Spend a day in the park listening to live music, enjoy a tasty sausage sizzle and do some shopping at market stalls along the Esplanade.
Where: Scarness Park
Cost: Free entry
When: Sunday, October 1 from 8am-2pm