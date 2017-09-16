9 things to do these school holidays

Fraser Lions Pier Festival

What: Jam packed with plenty of family fun activities and entertainment the kids won't feel the need to complain of boredom. If you're into fishing, there's a competition which commences at 6am.

Where: Urangan Pier

When: Sunday, September 24 from 8am to 2pm

Cost: Free

Kids Outdoor Activities

What: If your child is a lover of the outdoors, the Australian Adventure Park are hosting a number of kids activities outside over these school holidays. There's laser skirmish, archery, a flying fox, canoeing, abseiling, an obstacle course, kayaking and a mountain bike maze.

Where: Burrum River, Hervey Bay

When: Saturday, September 16 to Monday, October 2

Cost: $20-50

Bookings essential

Wetside Water Park

What: Wetside Water Park Hervey Bay will be a popular spot to hang out at over the holidays especially with the weather starting to warm up.

Where: Junction of Main Street and the Esplanade, Pialba

When: Open seven days from 10am to 5pm

Cost: FREE

Holiday Horse Fun

What: If you have a love for horses or are keen to learn more about them, Hucknall Horse Rescue are hosting some fun activities over the holidays where visitors can learn all about horses, grooming, riding and more.

Where: Hucknall Horse Rescue

When: September 18, 21, 26, 28 from 2pm-4pm

Cost: $40 per person

Bookings essential

Lego Challenge

What: It's the ideal chance to get creative and use your imagination by using lego to create just about anything including a balloon powered car or even a robot.

Where: Maryborough & Hervey Bay Libraries

When: September 20-27

Cost: Free

Bookings not essential but preferred

Make a Dream Catcher

What: There's another opportunity to get crafty with the opportunity to make your very own dream catcher.

Where: Stocklands Hervey Bay, opposite Connor (near Best & Less).

When: September 20-24 from 10am to 2pm

Cost: Free

Chibitronics Workshops

What: Chibitronics uses electronic stickers to make circuits which can be used to code technology in arts and crafts.

Where & When

Hervey Bay Library Tuesday, September 26

Maryborough Library Friday, September 29

Cost: Free

Bookings essential

Connect Kids Carnival

What: Exhaust yourself by enjoying the MELSA train rides, jumping castle, kids activities, food stalls and much more.

Where: Queens Park, Maryborough

When: Thursday, September 28 from 1pm

Cost: Free

Art in the Park

What: Spend a day in the park listening to live music, enjoy a tasty sausage sizzle and do some shopping at market stalls along the Esplanade.

Where: Scarness Park

Cost: Free entry

When: Sunday, October 1 from 8am-2pm