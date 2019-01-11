9 things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast (Jan 12-13)
ALL WEEKEND
Maryborough Speedway
When:Gates open 1pm, racing from 4pm
Where:Maryborough Speedway
What: Get ready for the exciting National Junior Sedan Title this weekend, with dozens of riders across the country competing for the top spot.
Cost:Adults $25, pensioners and students $20, children under 12 free, family (two adults and two children) $75
Da Vinci Machines
When:From 9am-3pm
Where:Maryborough City Hall
What:This extraordinary exhibit captures the heart of Leonardo Da Vinci.
Cost:Adults $12, concessions/seniors $10, children (3-16) $6, family (two adults, two children) $30
TODAY
Poona Tombola
When:Doors open noon for a 1pm start
Where:Poona Progress Hall
What:In aid of the Maryborough Palliative Care Unit, there will be plenty of prizes on offer at this regional tombola. Afternoon tea provided.
Cost:$5 entry
Twilight Cruises with Sam Maddison
When:4.30pm-6.30pm
Where:Leaving from Boat Club Adventure Cruises, Buccaneer Dr
What:Acoustic soloist Sam Maddison will feature on this special twilight cruise through the Great Sandy Straits Marine Park.
Cost:Tickets from $40-45
Urangan Pier Markets
When:7am-1pm
Where:Pier Park, Urangan
What:Pier Park community markets are held every Saturday with food, drink and entertainment.
Cost:Free
WetSide Light Show Spectacular
When:7pm-7.30pm
Where:WetSide Water Park
What:Bring along a camp chair to sit and watch from the main deck with the fig tree.
Cost:Free
Tipples and Tales
When:From 2.30pm
Where:Bond Store Museum, Maryborough
What:Meet the Gauger and hear amazing stories of the Bond Store's past while enjoying regional ports, liqueurs and tasting platters.
Cost:$30
TOMORROW
Round Island transfers
When:9am departure, return at 1pm
Where:Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina
What:Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring your own food, drinks and a fishing rod and hop aboard The Milbi.
Cost:Adults $35, children $25
Maryborough Walking Heritage Tour
When:9am
Where:Maryborough City Hall
What:Learn the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.
Cost:Free