9 things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast (Jan 12-13)

SPILLS: Brodie Hollyman rolls during the Junior Sedans at Maryborough Speedway. The titles will run this weekend.

ALL WEEKEND

Maryborough Speedway

When:

Gates open 1pm, racing from 4pm

Where:

What: Get ready for the exciting National Junior Sedan Title this weekend, with dozens of riders across the country competing for the top spot.

Cost:

Adults $25, pensioners and students $20, children under 12 free, family (two adults and two children) $75

Da Vinci Machines

When:

From 9am-3pm

Where:

Maryborough City Hall

What:

This extraordinary exhibit captures the heart of Leonardo Da Vinci.

Cost:

Adults $12, concessions/seniors $10, children (3-16) $6, family (two adults, two children) $30

TODAY

Poona Tombola

When:

Doors open noon for a 1pm start

Where:

Poona Progress Hall

What:

In aid of the Maryborough Palliative Care Unit, there will be plenty of prizes on offer at this regional tombola. Afternoon tea provided.

Cost:

$5 entry

Twilight Cruises with Sam Maddison

When:

4.30pm-6.30pm

Where:

Leaving from Boat Club Adventure Cruises, Buccaneer Dr

What:

Acoustic soloist Sam Maddison will feature on this special twilight cruise through the Great Sandy Straits Marine Park.

Cost:

Tickets from $40-45

Urangan Pier Markets

When:

7am-1pm

Where:

Pier Park, Urangan

What:

Pier Park community markets are held every Saturday with food, drink and entertainment.

Cost:

Free

WetSide Light Show Spectacular

When:

7pm-7.30pm

Where:

WetSide Water Park

What:

Bring along a camp chair to sit and watch from the main deck with the fig tree.

Cost:

Free

Tipples and Tales

When:

From 2.30pm

Where:

Bond Store Museum, Maryborough

What:

Meet the Gauger and hear amazing stories of the Bond Store's past while enjoying regional ports, liqueurs and tasting platters.

Cost:

$30

TOMORROW

Round Island transfers

When:

9am departure, return at 1pm

Where:

Berth 5, Great Sandy Straits Marina

What:

Swim, snorkel or relax on the beautiful Round Island. Bring your own food, drinks and a fishing rod and hop aboard The Milbi.

Cost:

Adults $35, children $25

Maryborough Walking Heritage Tour

When:

9am

Where:

Maryborough City Hall

What:

Learn the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.

Cost:

Free