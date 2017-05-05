9 things you can do this weekend on Fraser Coast

ON THIS WEEKEND: Relay for Life Maryborough starts at 3pm today at the Maryborough Showgrounds.

SATURDAY

ANNUAL MEMBERS' ART EXHIBITION

When: Open 9am-3pm daily.

Where: Gallery 5, 5 Sandy St, Urangan.

What: The Hervey Bay Art Society welcomes locals and visitors to visit the gallery to see its Annual Members' Art Exhibition on display until Friday, May 12.

This exhibition features beautiful and diverse artwork by the group's talented members featuring all subjects and mediums.

The society congratulates major prizewinners Paul Barnes, Coral Stell, Josephine Baddeley and David Stell.

All paintings are for sale at reasonable prices.

Cost: Free.

VOLUNTEER AWARDS

When: 2-3.30pm.

Where: Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, Charles St, Pialba.

What: During Volunteer Week, the Annual Volunteer Awards recognise the contribution of volunteers in the community.

Organised by Wide Bay Volunteers and held in conjunction with the HBNC, it is a great event to attend and see who is recognised.

Cost: Phone 41516644.

STRASSMAN'S ITEDE

When: 7pm.

Where: Brolga Theatre, Maryborough.

What: Strassman returns with a brand new show, an evening of side-splitting comedy and riotous antics from Ted E. Bare and the malicious Chuck Wood.

Heralded as making "ventriloquism hip again", Strasso's characters are a renegade band of puppets you wouldn't want to meet on a dark night.

Cost: Tickets start at $54.90.

RELAY FOR LIFE

When: Start 3pm Saturday, ends 9am Sunday

Where: Maryborough Showgrounds

What: About 300 walkers will go on an 18-hour journey around the Maryborough Showgrounds for the 10th annual Relay for Life Maryborough. Money raised goes to Cancer Council.

Cost: Donations welcome, plus a range of fun activities to take part in on the day.

SUNDAY

KOALA MARKETS

When: 6am-noon.

Where: Kruger Crt, Urangan.

What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.

There is an abundance of stalls, with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.

Cost: Free.

WALK WITH RAMBLERS

When: 8.30am.

Where: ESA Park, Esplanade, Point Vernon.

What: Join the Ramblers for a social stroll along the shaded footpaths or beach and finishing with a BYO morning tea.

Visitors are welcome to join this event. Phone Bunty on 41287450 or Merle on 41242796.

Cost: Free.

SUNDAY RIVERSIDE

When: From 3pm.

Where: Next to the Brolga Theatre, Walker St, Maryborough.

What: Relax by the Mary River and take in the sounds of free live music.

This laid-back afternoon by the river includes giant lawn games and family-friendly fun activities, plus a wood-fired pizza, coffee and drinks service.

FUNDRAISER FOR FAMILY

What: Fundraiser for the family of Sarah and Daniel Walker.

Money raised at the fun day will go towards the Walker family, who tragically lost two siblings in a crash on the Bruce Hwy south of Tiaro over Easter.

The day will include live music, a barbeque, children's entertainment and a $20 photo-shoot by award winning photographer Sue Anderson.

Where: Vintner's Secret Vineyard, 135 N Isis Rd, Childers

When: 10am-3pm.

Cost: Free entry.

MEDIEVAL OPEN DAY

When: 10am-3pm

What: Victory Village at Riverbend is having an open day filled with medieval merriment including re-enactments, village tours and markets.

Where: Lot 1 Riverbend Dri, St Mary via Tiaro

Cost: $2-5