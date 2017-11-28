Menu
90 bowlers celebrate 90th anniversary

Wide Bay/Gympie District Ladies Bowls Association secretary Betty Humphries (back left), Maryborough Ladies Bowling Club president Pat Matsen, Wide Bay Gympie president Merle Scott (seated left) and Bowls Qld umpire committee Jessie Cannon celebrate the Maryborough Ladies club's 90 birthday with celebratory lawn bowls games and a luncheon.
Wide Bay/Gympie District Ladies Bowls Association secretary Betty Humphries (back left), Maryborough Ladies Bowling Club president Pat Matsen, Wide Bay Gympie president Merle Scott (seated left) and Bowls Qld umpire committee Jessie Cannon celebrate the Maryborough Ladies club's 90 birthday with celebratory lawn bowls games and a luncheon. Boni HOlmes
Boni Holmes
by

MORE than 90 bowlers attended the Maryborough Bowls Club to remember those who helped establish the ladies division 90 years ago.

A sea of blue and yellow adorned the Maryborough lawn bowls clubhouse for their celebratory games and luncheon.

Ladies Club secretary Merle Scott said the idea behind the division was to promote a social side.

Merle said she joined the club in 1981 after years of playing hockey.

"I always played hockey, since I was 14 and played up until I was 50, and a few of our older members encouraged me to join bowls," she said.

"I am on my own now so this gives me something to do.

"I enjoy it and get along with all the ladies - I have made lifelong friendships."

Merle wears a number of hats including the presidency role.

"I have been president three times, president of Wide Bay and now president of Wide Bay/Gympie District Ladies Bowls Association, and secretary a few times," she said.

"I am also the games controller for Wide Bay."

The ladies organised the first carnival held in Australia in 1931 where celebrations and games went on for five days.

The club has celebrated many wins including district and state level competitions.

They were awarded the State Country Championships and Classic Games at their 75th anniversary.

They boast two large greens, flood lights and retractable shades.

Nine division bowls teams made the trip to celebrate the milestone including Bowls Qld Umpire Committee member Jessie Cannon who said she had been coming and playing in Maryborough since 1992.

The club were always looking for new members and anyone interested could visit 506 Kent St, Maryborough or phone 4121 3285.https://www.frasercoastchronicle.com.au/news/90-bowlers-celebrate-90th-anniversary/3276140/

Fraser Coast Chronicle
