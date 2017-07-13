OPINION: 90 million reasons to thank our Perry family

THEY joke about getting divorced every whale watch season but few couples could have survived the tests of a family business like the industry's pioneers Brian and Jill Perry.

Behind the two smiling faces on the front of Thursday's Chronicle is a lot of guts and hard work.

From pre-dawn alarm clocks to drive the shuttle bus around to local pick-up points and late nights spent baking muffins for hungry guests, to the challenges of having a complete lack of social life for several months of each year and constantly combating government red tape, the Perrys have well and truly earned a break.

In this newsroom, where journos have come to refer to the couple as the 'Pioneering Perrys' in print, there is gratitude for the endless number of all-hours calls and photo requests they have readily accepted.

But the wider region also has a lot to thank them for.

You won't hear it from their mouths, but while many may have followed in their footsteps, the Perrys are ultimately the reason why we have a $90million whale watching industry today.

They will continue to be invaluable tourism ambassadors in their next chapter. We salute you Pioneering Perrys.

Thank you and good luck.