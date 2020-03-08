Menu
BIG AND SMALL TALENT: Some of the games from the Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s day.
News

90+ PHOTOS: Action from Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
8th Mar 2020 4:30 PM
Rugby league: Kicking goals both off and on the field is what the Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9’s day was all about.

With 14 teams nominated from Roma, Mitchell, Chinchilla, St George, Toowoomba, Jandowae and more, as well as overwhelming generosity from sponsors, teams and spectators turned up in high spirits to watch or play some nail biting games of rugby.

In it’s sixth consecutive year, the Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9’s day paid tribute to the local woman who lost her courageous battle with Ewing Sarcoma by raising money for those in need in the community.

This year the Memorial 9s day raised money for Bailey Hockey, a 12-year-old Roma girl who in January 2020 was diagnosed with an extremely rare cancer – Epithelioid Sarcoma.

In the end, St George reigned supreme, defeating Mitchell Magpies in the grand final 22-11.

