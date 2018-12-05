90-year-old neighbour punched over constant noise complaints

AN ONGOING neighbourly dispute in Toogoom peaked with a young man landing in court for hitting his 90-year-old neighbour.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court has heard that Jacob Lee Watson snapped at the elderly man on September 7, after being taunted while putting away his rubbish bins.

The court heard the neighbour regularly complained to police about Watson, often to make noise complaints.

These complaints were said not have solid grounds.

On the day of the assault the victim told Watson he had called police on him yet again.

Watson stomped over to the neighbour's house to attack him. Watson pleaded guilty in court to trespass and serious assault.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter described the action as a "short jab" rather than a full-blown hit.

The court heard there was little injury to the victim.

There had been tension between the two residents ever since Watson moved to the area three years ago.

Their first interaction was Watson asking his neighbour to quiet down after he awoke to a loud noise.

Watson was convicted and fined $1000.