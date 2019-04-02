$90m boost to fix notorious Bruce Highway trouble spot

EXCLUSIVE: The Federal Government has bumped up its Bruce Highway fix funding with an extra $91.4 million committed to upgrade a notorious trouble spot.

The extra millions to fund Stage One of the Bruce Highway-Maroochydore Rd Interchange upgrade are set to be confirmed as part of tonight's Federal Budget to be handed down by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

The Coalition Government committed up to $241 million towards the first stage, in an 80:20 funding arrangement with the State Government.

Originally set to cost a total of $187 million, the interchange upgrade was now expected to cost about $301 million in total.

The Federal Government had previously committed about $150 million towards the $187 million cost, with the State Government to cover the rest under the 80:20 split.

After the latest federal funding announcement the State Government would have to increase its contribution by about $20 million, to which it was yet to commit.

Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien. Lachie Millard

The project will upgrade the Maroochydore Rd and Mons Rd interchanges and provide two-way service roads on the western and eastern sides of the interchange.

Owen Creek Rd will be extended to Sunshine Coast Grammar School and new drainage structures will be put in place to improve flood immunity.

Planning works for the section of highway between the Sunshine Motorway and the Maroochydore Rd Interchange were also covered by the funding.

Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien said the interchange works were vital as Nambour Connection Rd and Maroochydore Rd was the primary east-west link for freight, tourists and commuters in the region.

"This interchange is already too busy and unsafe and so you can just imagine the additional strain caused by further population growth," he said.

"If we're going to make this stretch of road safer and better equipped to handle more cars, we need to upgrade both the Maroochydore Interchange and the Mons Rd Interchange."

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack praised the efforts of Mr O'Brien to secure the commitment.

"I want to pay tribute to Ted O'Brien who's worked especially hard on this one, he's a proven deal maker who knows how to secure funding for his patch," Mr McCormack said.