FULL LIST HERE: All the companies that went bust last month

More than 100 Queensland companies folded or came close to closing last month.

More than 100 Queensland companies folded or came close to closing last month.

LIQUIDATORS or administrators were appointed to 113 Queensland businesses in September.

Of the businesses, 94 were placed into liquidation while 19 went into administration.

A liquidator is appointed by directors or a court order if the company becomes insolvent.

An administrator is usually called in to prevent the company being placed into liquidation.

Brisbane's 'number one' construction and earthmoving company, McManaway Earthmoving, closed after six years in operation.

Workers at Goondicum Mine in regional Queensland face an uncertain future after its parent company, Melior Resources, was put into administration.

There were problems in tourism too with Gold Coast hinterland venture Gummies Farm and Bush Tours, which offered a farmstay experience, horse riding and four-wheel-drive tours, put into liquidation.

The CFMMEU was to blame for Jeremy Bell's Construction Cleaning Group (Qld) Pty Ltd going into liquidation, he said.

That company owes $756,672 to the Australian Tax Office and $160,000 to Builders Discount Warehouse at Springwood.

The CFMMEU denies it is to blame.

COMPANIES IN ADMINISTRATION

Capricorn Yacht Repairs & Services Pty Ltd

ACN: 623 264 826

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Administrator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: September 3, 2019

Mega Ltd

ACN: 614 440 738

Mega Fuelco Pty Ltd

ACN: 627 552 890

Mega SE Pty Ltd

ACN: 633 343 183

Mega NQ Pty Ltd

ACN: 630 978 559

Trading name: Formerly Trading as Carpentaria Fuels and Richmond Roadhouse

Graycog Pty Ltd

ACN: 078 012 389

Trading name: Formerly Trading as Diesel Express

Mega Bulk Fuels Pty Ltd

ACN: 619 164 715

Mega Logistix Pty Ltd

ACN: 618 243 897

MGA Tanks Pty Ltd

ACN: 624 997 459

Mega Retail Pty Ltd

ACN: 629 571 697

Trading name: Formerly Known as Mega Rocklea Pty Ltd

MGA Marine Pty Ltd

ACN: 627 179 355

APAC Energy Pty Ltd

ACN: 617 465 899

Administrators: Simon John Cathro and Christopher Richard Cook

Appointment date: August 30, 2019

MRS Services Group Pty Ltd

ACN: 612 588 100

Firm name: JIRSCH SUTHERLAND

Administrator: Sule Arnautovic, Trent Andrew Devine and Bradd William Morelli

Appointment date: September 4, 2019

Bachmann Plant Hire Pty. Ltd.

ACN: 011 056 134

Firm name: JIRSCH SUTHERLAND

Administrator: Sule Arnautovic, Trent Andrew Devine and Bradd William Morelli

Appointment date: September 4, 2019

Management Resource Solutions Pty Ltd

ACN: 128 815 501

Firm name: JIRSCH SUTHERLAND

Administrator: Sule Arnautovic, Trent Andrew Devine and Bradd William Morelli

Appointment date: September 4, 2019

Goondicum Resources Pty Ltd

ACN: 058 011 368

Firm name: Pitcher Partners

Administrator: Bryan Hughes and Daniel Bredenkamp

Appointment date: September 8, 2019

Melior Australia Pty Ltd

ACN: 168 683 798

Firm name: Pitcher Partners

Administrator: Bryan Hughes and Daniel Bredenkamp

Appointment date: September 8, 2019

Dart Contracting Pty Ltd

ACN: 083 267 930

Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants

Administrator: Gavin Charles Morton

Appointment date: September 10, 2019

Pepper Marketing Qld Pty Ltd

ACN: 130 807 340

Firm name: BCR Advisory

Administrator: Daniel Moore

Appointment date: September 30, 2019

COMPANIES IN LIQUIDATION

ACN 100 926 056 Pty Ltd ATF The Queitzsch Discretionary Trust

ACN: 100 926 056

Firm name: AMB Insolvency

Liquidator: Anne-Marie Barley

Appointment date: September, 2, 2019

Q - Computer Pty Ltd

ACN: 069 105 620

Firm name: Dissolve Pty Ltd

Liquidator: Clifford John Sanderson

Appointment date: September 2, 2019

Allied Wheels Pty Ltd

ACN: 113 006 045

Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group

Liquidator: William Roland Robson

Appointment date: September 2, 2019

JMD Projects (QLD) Pty Ltd

ACN: 133 368 304

Firm name: McKern

Liquidator: Damien McKern

Appointment date: September 3, 2019

Bagy Haulage Pty Ltd

ACN: 617 147 207

Firm name: SM Solvency

Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: September 3, 2019

Goodlife Solar Pty. Ltd

ACN: 617 165 652

Firm name: Revive Financial

Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Appointment date: September 3, 2019

GS & A Technical Services Pty Ltd atf The GS & A Technical Services Trust

ACN: 111 798 424

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Nikhil Khatri

Appointment date: September 4, 2019

NQ Childcare Pty Ltd

ACN: 613 117 990

Firm name: P A Lucas & Co

Liquidator: Peter Anthony Lucas

Appointment date: September 5, 2019

Mernin Constructions Pty Ltd

ACN: 164 087 585

Firm name: Vincents

Liquidator: Nick Combis

Appointment date: September 5, 2019

365 Marketing Services Pty Ltd

ACN: 605 703 348

Firm name: BRI Ferrier

Liquidator: Stefan Dopking

Appointment date: September 6, 2019

Benson & Burnside Holdings Pty Ltd

ACN: 123 012 957

Firm name: RSM Australia Pty Ltd

Liquidator: Gregory Bruce Dudley

Appointment date: September 3, 2019

Planned Wealth Solutions Pty. Ltd.

ACN: 101 766 652

Firm name: Veritas Advisory

Liquidator: Steve Naidenov

Appointment date: September 5, 2019

Dan Enright's Aus Tile Pty Ltd

ACN: 143 694 991

Firm name: BDO

Liquidator: Andrew Peter Fielding

Appointment date: September 6, 2019

Procloud Group Pty Ltd

Trading name: Creative Coffins Australia

ACN: 622 685 509

Firm name: Vincents Chartered Accountants

Liquidator: Nick Combis

Appointment date: September 6, 2019

Foundation Property Specialists Pty. Ltd.

ACN: 604 614 164

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Appointment date: September 6, 2019

Wealth Foundation Realty Pty Ltd

Trading name: JV Reynolds Labrador Real Estate

ACN: 151 218 772

Firm name: B&T Advisory

Liquidator: Travis Pullen

Appointment date: September 6, 2019

From Concept to Completion Designs Pty Ltd

ACN: 107 371 353

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Raj Khatri

Appointment date: September 6, 2019

Beach Cafe Investments Pty Ltd

ACN: 126 450 244

Firm name: P A Lucas & Co

Liquidator: Peter Anthony Lucas

Appointment date: September 5, 2019

BHD Oil Field Services Pty Ltd

ACN: 140 806 917

Firm name: HH Advisory

Liquidator: Mohammed Shahin Hussain

Appointment date: September 9, 2019

Austo Constructions Pty. Ltd.

ACN: 151 005 800

Firm name: Pilot Partners

Liquidator: Bradley Vincent Hellen

Appointment date: September 6, 2019

Jamesteed Holdings Pty Ltd as trustee for the Brisbane Road Unit Trust

ACN: 617 767 389

Firm name: McLeod & Partners

Liquidator: Jonathan Paul McLeod and Bill Karageozis

Appointment date: September 9, 2019

Bullock Train Pty Ltd

Trading name Gummies Farm Tours

ACN: 169 198 823

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Appointment date: September 9, 2019

Vision Project Group Pty Ltd

Formerly known as Surat Basin Property Sales Pty Ltd

ACN: 160 724 434

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Appointment date: September 10, 2019

Agua Plumbing Solutions Pty Ltd

ACN: 134 654 649

Firm name: Alice Fay Ruhe

Liquidator: SMB Advisory

Appointment date: September 6, 2019

Limitless Projects Pty Ltd

ACN: 147 448 646

Firm name: Grant Thornton Australia Limited

Liquidator: Michael McCann

Appointment date: September 10, 2019

Adloyalty Pty Ltd

ACN: 147 139 759

Firm name: O'Brien Palmer

Liquidator: Liam Bailey

Appointment date: September 11, 2019

Rendered External Products (Aust) Pty Ltd

ACN: 159 981 638

Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Appointment date: September 12, 2019

Freshstart Group Pty Ltd

ACN: 152 116 197

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Jason Walter Bettles

Appointment date: September 13, 2019

Skyter Trade Pty Ltd

ACN: 165 324 489

Firm name: BRI Ferrier

Liquidator: Ian Currie

Appointment date: September 13, 2019

Port Douglas Investments Pty Ltd

ACN: 161 533 491

Firm name: BRI Ferrier

Liquidator: Ian Alexander Currie

Appointment date: September 13, 2019

Poisson Pty Ltd

ACN: 076 592 759

Firm name: BRI Ferrier

Liquidator: Ian Alexander Currie

Appointment date: September 13, 2019

Tosti Pty Ltd

ACN: 147 406 942

Firm name: Deloitte

Liquidator: Richard John Hughes

Appointment date: September 13, 2019

Wok Me Corporate NQ Pty Ltd

ACN: 168 020 764

Firm name: Chan & Naylor

Liquidator: Liam William Bellamy

Appointment date: September 13, 2019

Ghostgum Developments Pty Ltd

ACN: 164 207 390

Firm name: MBA Partnership

Liquidator: James Brown

Appointment date: September 13, 2019

BBOD Pty Ltd

ACN: 603 321 142

Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group

Liquidator: Bill Cotter

Appointment date: September 12, 2019

Nut Butter Wine Pty Ltd

ACN: 104 825 667

Firm name: McGrathNicol

Liquidator: Anthony Norman Connelly and William James Harris

Appointment date: September 13, 2019

ENF Group Pty Ltd

ACN: 606 706 432

Firm name: Revive Financial

Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Appointment date: September 16, 2019

Taste On Point Pty Ltd

ACN: 619 698 690

Firm name: GT Advisory & Consulting

Liquidator: Glenn Thomas O'Kearney

Appointment date: September 13, 2019

DFS Insurance Services Pty Ltd

ACN: 133 860 590

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Adam Francis Ward

Appointment date: September 16, 2019

H.C. Mobile Site Welding Pty Ltd

ACN: 058 305 810

Firm name: McKern

Liquidator: Damien McKern

Appointment date: September 17, 2019

Diverse Imports Pty Ltd

Trading name: SEWERVAC; CRANE VAC; JETVAC EQUIPMENT

ACN: 168 543 922

Firm name: Revive Financial

Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Appointment date: September 17, 2019

Soho Fairfield Pty Ltd

ACN: 623 869 161

Firm name: Vincents

Liquidator: Nick Combis

Appointment date: September 18, 2019

Grayscope Pty Ltd

ACN: 134 730 304

Firm name: The Insolvency Experts

Liquidator: Steven B Kugel

Appointment date: September 18, 2019

McManaway Earthmoving Pty Ltd

ACN: 161 895 469

Firm name: Cor Cordis

Liquidator: Darryl Kirk

Appointment date: September 18, 2019

MJE Electrical Services Pty Ltd

ACN: 600 414 211

Firm name: B&T Advisory

Liquidator: Travis Pullen

Appointment date: September 18, 2019

Coegi Connect Pty Ltd

ACN: 622 200 337

Firm name: AMB Insolvency

Liquidator: Anne-Marie Barley

Appointment date: September 18, 2019

Consol Group APAC Pty Ltd

ACN: 612 813 484

Firm name: AMB Insolvency

Liquidator: Anne Marie Barley

Appointment date: September 18, 2019

Applied & Decorative Painting Pty Ltd

ACN: 134 947 050

Firm name: Pearce & Heers

Liquidator: Mark William Pearce

Appointment date: September 18, 2019

MX R&D Pty Ltd

ACN: 164 884 879

Firm name: Nicols and Brien

Liquidator: Steven Nicols

Appointment date: September 18, 2019

JMS 2 Pty Ltd

ACN: 610 249 100

Firm name: Mackay Goodwin

Liquidator: Domenic Calabretta

Appointment date: September 18, 2019

FiveB Constructions Pty Ltd

ACN: 617 139 303

Firm name: GT Advisory & Consulting

Liquidator: Glenn Thomas O'Kearney

Appointment date: September 18, 2019

Oranje International Pty Ltd

ACN: 164 697 536

Firm name: KPMG

Liquidator: Tim Michael

Appointment date: September 16, 2019

Lymbia Pty Ltd

Trading name: Nik's Transport Pty Ltd ATF The Piantes Family Trust

ACN: 129 981 531

Firm name: Deloitte

Liquidator: Richard John Hughes

Appointment date: September 19, 2019

Muggeridge Constructions Pty Ltd

ACN: 130 842 572

Firm name: Grant Thornton

Liquidator: Graham Killer and Michael McCann

Appointment date: September 19, 2019

Rymach Pty Ltd

ACN: 119 564 340

Firm name: David Clout & Associates

Liquidator: David Lewis Clout

Appointment date: September 20, 2019

Ezystone Benchtops Pty Ltd

ACN: 153 738 151

Firm name: Pearce & Heers Insolvency Accountants

Liquidator: Mark Pearce and Michael Dullaway

Appointment date: September 19, 2019

Australia Tile Crew Pty Ltd

ACN: 605 525 951

Firm name: Pilot Partners

Liquidator: Bradley Vincent Hellen

Appointment date: September 20, 2019

Crafty Fox Cellars Pty Ltd

ACN: 613 603 839

Firm name: Pilot Partners

Liquidator: Bradley Vincent Hellen

Appointment date: September 20, 2019

Acro Inspection Services Pty Ltd

ACN: 610 070 307

Acro Trees Pty Ltd

ACN: 625 903 362

Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Leon Lee

Appointment date: September 20, 2019

Scuzztrans Pty Ltd

ACN: 155 835 831

Scuzztrans Assets Pty Ltd

ACN: 146 505 857

Scuzztrans Employment Pty Ltd

ACN: 155 836 034

Firm name: Chan & Naylor

Liquidator: Trajan John Kukulovski

Appointment date: September 20, 2019

BL Brick & Block Pty Ltd

ACN: 607 234 980

A.C.N 141 628 159 Pty Ltd

ACN: 141 628 159

Firm name: Pearce & Heers

Liquidator: Mark William Pearce

Appointment date: September 20, 2019

Mathews Investment Services Pty Limited

ACN: 128 437 445

Firm name: Shaw Gidley

Liquidator: Scott Anthony Newton

Appointment date: September 13, 2019

Renewable Energy Devices Pty Ltd

ACN: 162 502 678

Firm name: Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: John Joseph Goggin

Appointment date: September 20, 2019

Izba Espresso Pty Ltd

ACN: 605 454 368

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: September 23, 2019

Construction Cleaning Group (Qld) Pty Ltd

Trading name: SEQ Construction Cleaning

ACN: 621 422 179

Firm name: BCR Advisory

Liquidator: Daniel Moore

Appointment date: September 23, 2019

Brayjohn Pty Ltd

ACN: 139 040 234

Firm name: Vincents Chartered Accountants

Liquidator: Nick Combis

Appointment date: September 19, 2019

Golden 8 Pty Ltd

Trading name: Knox Dining

ACN: 140 163 917

Firm name: HH Advisory

Liquidator: Shahin Hussain

Appointment date: September 23, 2019

Currumbin Investments Pty Ltd

ACN: 126 946 914

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Michael John Griffin

Appointment date: September 24, 2019

Gumdale Demolitions Pty. Ltd.

ACN: 077 257 311

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Appointment date: September 29, 2019

Wisley Investments Pty Ltd

ACN: 010 171 150

Firm name: Dissolve Pty Ltd

Liquidator: Clifford John Sanderson

Appointment date: September 25, 2019

A.C.N. 615 248 881 Pty Ltd (Formerly known as Little Mermaid 4218 Pty Ltd)

ACN: 615 248 881

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: September 25, 2019

Wall's Quarries (Warwick) Pty. Ltd.

ACN: 062 219 765

Firm name: BRI Ferrier

Liquidator: Ian Alexander Currie

Appointment date: September 26, 2019

Ideal Construction & Landscaping Pty Limited

ACN: 119 505 001

Firm name: Rapsey Griffiths Turnaround + Insolvency

Liquidator: Mitchell Griffiths

Appointment date: September 26, 2019

Optimum Leasing Pty Ltd

ACN: 072 257 660

Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group

Liquidator: Bill Cotter

Appointment date: September 25, 2019

Thirsty Occasions Pty Ltd (ATF UBE Investment Co Trust; ABN: 71 944 152 819)

Trading name: Formerly known as Two Mics Pty Ltd; Business Names: The Oxford Garden and The Dalgety Public House

ACN: 607 957 620

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Appointment date: September 26, 2019

Xavier Business Solutions Pty Ltd

ACN: 614 165 098

Firm name: MaC Insolvency

Liquidator: Trent McMillen

Appointment date: September 26, 2019

Kebab Zone Turkish Cuisine Pty Ltd

ACN: 164 785 479

Firm name: BRI Ferrier

Liquidator: Ian Alexander Currie

Appointment date: September 27, 2019

Little Pink Houses Pty Ltd

ACN: 600 434 188

Firm name: Grant Thornton Australia Ltd

Liquidator: Cameron Crichton and Graham Killer

Appointment date: September 27, 2019

Land Invest Pty Ltd

ACN: 627 338 087

Firm name: Pearce & Heers Insolvency Accountants

Liquidator: Mark William Pearce and Michael Dullaway

Appointment date: September 26, 2019

Om Mahalaxmii Pty. Ltd.

ACN: 138 422 303

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Michael John Griffin

Appointment date: September 27, 2019

Stumac Pty Ltd

ACN: 611 910 822

Firm name: KPMG

Liquidator: Martin David Lewis

Appointment date: September 26, 2019

Total Recycle 1 Pty Ltd

ACN: 636 184 079

ACN 627 912 154 Pty Ltd

ACN: 627 912 154

Trading name: Formerly Known as Total Recyclers Pty Ltd

ACN 627 914 265 Pty Ltd

ACN: 627 914 265

Trading name: Formerly Known as Tubgrinding Australia Pty Ltd

Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group

Liquidator: William Roland Robson

Appointment date: September 27, 2019

G & T Concrete Pumping Pty Ltd

ACN: 609 276 539

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Appointment date: September 27, 2019

James Developments Pty. Ltd.

ACN: 164 726 569

Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Appointment date: September 26, 2019

RDM Projects Pty Ltd

ACN: 160 552 509

Firm name: Ernst & Young

Liquidator: Justin Walsh

Appointment date: September 27, 2019

Blackstar Coffee Pty Ltd

ACN: 162 798 085

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Nikhil Khatri

Appointment date: September 30, 2019

Martina DS Pty Ltd

ACN: 606 582 432

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: September 30, 2019

Next Chapter Capital Partners Pty Ltd

ACN: 614 732 571

Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group

Liquidator: Bill Cotter

Appointment date: September 30, 2019