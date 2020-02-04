Menu
Aldi will drop their much-loved ‘caravan’ special buys this weekend. Picture: AAP/Image Matthew Vasilescu.
Lifestyle

$99 Aldi ‘stampede’ sale item returns

by Staff writers
4th Feb 2020 11:22 AM

LAST time Aldi dropped their caravanning Special Buys sale, the hype pushed eager customers to queue for hours prior to the stores opening their doors.

There was so much excitement, one popular product "sold out in 5 min (sic)", according to a user on the Caravaners Forum.

Well, the wait for the much-anticipated return of the outdoor items is over - and they look better than ever.

The Aldi caravan sale is back.
Aldi's latest Special Buys sale - which kicks off on Saturday, February 8 - is all about caravanning and camping. Among the array of goodies is a caravan cover for $99.99, a privacy screen for $29.99, a collapsible kettle for $29.99 and a sweet pair of roofracks for $79.99.

The covers on sale are available in 14-16ft, 16-18ft and 18-20ft. They are described as "lightweight and easy to fit" as well as being made from "moisture-resistant fabric" that "won't shrink or stretch".

The Aldi collapsible kettle is also set to be popular.
Last time the sale hit the discount retailer it created a "mass stampede", according to a commenter on the Caravan & Motorhome On Tour forum.

"Good value, wife got me one last time but is still recovering from the mass stampede and fights of grumpy old men," he said of trying to buy a caravan cover.

 

The cover, which was the most popular item during the last sale, has been compared to the quality of outdoor leisure brand Coast to Coast, whose covers sell from $300.

Caravanning is big business in Australia, with the Easter period into the April school holidays the perfect time for families to hit the road.

"The big markets at Easter is families … they tend to be in camper trailers or differently configured, multi-bed caravans. Grey nomads, who you see more in winter, are in mobile homes or hardtop caravans with two beds," Caravanning Queensland CEO Ron Chapman told news.com.au during the 2019 Aldi caravan sale.

The Aldi caravan sale is always popular each year.
"We estimate about 40,000 interstate registered caravans travel around Queensland in winter."

Mr Chapman said 647,000 caravans were registered in Australia, and of that, 160,000 were from Queensland.

"It's the highest of any state," he said.

