Maryborough District School Sports 10-12 years athletics carnival - Joe Franklin from Tiaro State School clears the bar in the 11 years high jump.

Maryborough District School Sports 10-12 years athletics carnival - Joe Franklin from Tiaro State School clears the bar in the 11 years high jump. Alistair Brightman

ATHLETICS: The Maryborough District School Sports 10-12 years athletics carnival was held last Friday.

Our photographer Alistair Brightman was there to capture some of the moments.

Check out the gallery below.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Photos will also appear in our Sport Monday lift-out in tomorrow's paper.