Cowboys nervous wait on McGuire injury

NORTH Queensland will be sweating on the results of scans for inspiring backrower Josh McGuire after he took no part in the second half against the Titans.

A visibly distressed McGuire was helped from the field on Friday night with complaints of a calf injury.

A Cowboys spokesman confirmed the Queensland representative forward had scans over the weekend, with results expected to be available today.

Cowboys coach Paul Green said on Friday night the hope was that it was only a low grade calf strain, with the long turnaround before the Cowboys' Magic Round clash against South Sydney on Sunday working in his favour.

McGuire was clearly frustrated after he was forced from the field with the injury, and the coach said it was not surprising.

"He is filthy any time he comes off the field whether he is injured or not," Green said. "Being injured probably made it a bit worse.

"We will assess it, hopefully it is not too bad. Hopefully it is just a low grade calf strain, but we will just assess it over the next couple of days and get a better reading on it.

"Given we don't know the full extent of it we can't really speculate too much. It would be nice for him to be there (in Brisbane), but we will have to see."

It is understood every other Cowboys player got through the tough clash with the Titans without any serious injury with Jason Taumalolo not feeling the after effects of his return from a Grade 3 medial ligament injury.

"It was a huge effort (from Taumalolo) considering how long he has been out and the amount of minutes he knocked out for us tonight I thought he was enormous for us," he said.

"He has been out for a fair while. Sometimes you are not sure exactly how long they're going to get or when they're gonna hit the wall.

"It is a credit to the medical staff too, he has come back at the shorter end of what was originally said and he came back and didn't miss a beat given his first game."

All players underwent a recovery session on Saturday and are expected to turn up for training today.

It was a dogged victory over the Titans which has helped ease the pressure on the side as they head into a tough tussle with NRL frontrunners the Rabbitohs.

"Any win gives you a confidence boost, particularly given the challenges we have had so far. I am looking forward to the game against Souths," Green said.

The Cowboys-Rabbitohs fixture will be the last of the eight games played on the Suncorp Stadium over the four-day league extravaganza and it is an occasion Green is excited about.

"I am looking forward to it, I think it is a good initiative from the NRL," he said. "Having all the teams together in the one place, I think it will build a bit of interest. Brisbane love their footy down there.

"I know in previous years the Nines always had a good buzz about it having everyone in town so hopefully it has that similar feel."