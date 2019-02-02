Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A baby has been rushed to hospital after being severely mauled by a greyhound at a Melbourne family property. Source: Channel 9
A baby has been rushed to hospital after being severely mauled by a greyhound at a Melbourne family property. Source: Channel 9
Breaking

Baby in serious condition after dog attack

2nd Feb 2019 1:27 PM

A BABY  has been rushed to hospital after being severely mauled by a greyhound at a Melbourne family property.

The baby is believed to have suffered bites to the upper body at a property on Raisell Road in Cranbourne West shortly after 9am this morning, Nine News reported.

Paramedics and police swarmed the home as the baby was rushed to the Royal Children's Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the hospital told news.com.au the baby was in a "serious condition", but would not elaborate further.

The greyhound was seized by City of Casey officers, who will now conduct an investigation into the incident.

attack baby editors picks melbourne serious condition

Top Stories

    Tuckshops of today opt for ‘brain foods’

    premium_icon Tuckshops of today opt for ‘brain foods’

    Education Gone are the days of meat pies, jam doughnuts and chicken nuggets. Today’s typical school canteen menu might surprise you. TOP 10 TUCKSHOPS REVEALED

    First guided education tour undertaken at memorial

    premium_icon First guided education tour undertaken at memorial

    News Riverside Christian College were the first of many schools

    47th Battalion last custodian passes at 99

    premium_icon 47th Battalion last custodian passes at 99

    News Maryborough soldier served proudly

    Miss Stress takes mono hull regatta title

    premium_icon Miss Stress takes mono hull regatta title

    Sport Australia Day's race one started with 5-10 knots of east-northeast