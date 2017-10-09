A beautiful tribute to those affected by blood cancer

Annie Perets Full Profile Login to follow

EMOTIONS intensified on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay on Friday when a crowd of about 400 walked while holding lit-up lanterns in a tribute to those affected by blood cancer.

Light the Night is an Australian tradition that raises awareness and money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Event organiser Elaine Gamer said almost $2000 was raised from donations at the sixth annual event.

Attendees walked from Seafront Oval to the Scarness Jetty, and then back.

"On the walk, people were crying - even men - it was just beautiful," Ms Gamer said.

"Before the walk, we had a minute of silence and the pastor said a prayer."