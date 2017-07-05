A bigger, better Junior State Cup awaits visitors

A BIGGER, better and more popular Junior State Cup awaits visitors at the 22nd instalment of Queensland Touch's premier event.

Qld Touch CEO Jamie O'Connor said the growth in participation, from 210 teams last year to the 220 expected to take the field today, was in line with the change in the state's participation rate.

And it can only expand.

Bilambil and Gayndah are the new associations on the block (more on Bilambil on page 18), bringing the total to 29. While that is a minor decrease on last year, O'Connor said consolidation was the key.

"The likes of Roma and Emerald have returned off the back of last year's success (when both played their first Cup), while teams like Brothers, Arana and Coomera have all brought more teams,” O'Connor said.

The willingness of south east Queensland associations to bring more teams to the Junior State Cup is reflective of the governing body's efforts to grow the sport.

While O'Connor said he would like to see more teams from the northern parts of the state participate at the event, he conceded the geographical and logistical challenges were difficult for those sites to overcome.

"That's a challenge that faces every sport, and it's simply a consequence of how big the state is,” O'Connor said. "We'd love to see Mt Isa here, but it would be very difficult.”

O'Connor said that while the physical product remained similar, Qld Touch instituted a number of operational changes.

There will be more vendors available on site than in previous years, and the governing body has invested heavily to deliver high-quality live streaming of the tournament.