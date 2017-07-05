26°
Sport

A bigger, better Junior State Cup awaits visitors

Matthew McInerney
| 5th Jul 2017 7:56 PM
BMTA celebrates their title. 10 Boys final: BMTA Red def Toowoomba White. Queensland Touch Football's Junior State Cup at Hervey Bay.Photo Matthew McInerney / Fraser Coast Chronicle
BMTA celebrates their title. 10 Boys final: BMTA Red def Toowoomba White. Queensland Touch Football's Junior State Cup at Hervey Bay.Photo Matthew McInerney / Fraser Coast Chronicle Matthew McInerney

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BIGGER, better and more popular Junior State Cup awaits visitors at the 22nd instalment of Queensland Touch's premier event.

Qld Touch CEO Jamie O'Connor said the growth in participation, from 210 teams last year to the 220 expected to take the field today, was in line with the change in the state's participation rate.

And it can only expand.

Bilambil and Gayndah are the new associations on the block (more on Bilambil on page 18), bringing the total to 29. While that is a minor decrease on last year, O'Connor said consolidation was the key.

"The likes of Roma and Emerald have returned off the back of last year's success (when both played their first Cup), while teams like Brothers, Arana and Coomera have all brought more teams,” O'Connor said.

The willingness of south east Queensland associations to bring more teams to the Junior State Cup is reflective of the governing body's efforts to grow the sport.

While O'Connor said he would like to see more teams from the northern parts of the state participate at the event, he conceded the geographical and logistical challenges were difficult for those sites to overcome.

"That's a challenge that faces every sport, and it's simply a consequence of how big the state is,” O'Connor said. "We'd love to see Mt Isa here, but it would be very difficult.”

O'Connor said that while the physical product remained similar, Qld Touch instituted a number of operational changes.

There will be more vendors available on site than in previous years, and the governing body has invested heavily to deliver high-quality live streaming of the tournament.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcsport junior state cup 2017

BREAKING: Corruption watchdog to investigate council

BREAKING: Corruption watchdog to investigate council

THE Crime and Corruption commission will commence an investigation into the Fraser Coast Regional Council after reviewing allegations of corrupt conduct.

Bilambil already beat the men; now it wants a title

LAST HURRAH: Bilambil Touch duo Olivia Attenborough-Doyle and Tarryn Aiken will compete at the Junior State Cup. It's the first time Bilambil is represented at the annual Queensland Touch tournament.

Bilambil's Under-18 Girls team knows adversity.

Will Rockhampton win its fourth straight titles?

Rockhampton celebrates its 18 Boys title. 18 Boys final: Rockhampton Red def Palm Beach. Queensland Touch Football's Junior State Cup at Hervey Bay.Photo Matthew McInerney / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Rockhampton has held a firm grip on the U16 and U18 boys' divisions.

The damage a babysitting screen can do to your child

While electronic devices now play an important part society, I believe there needs to be a healthy balance between the time spent on electronic devices like iPads, computers and iPhones and outdoor play.

But it's not just the weight concerns.

Local Partners

Local mates go overboard with splashes of colour

Local children got creative last week with the Float Your Boat pirate ship workshop held at at Gataker's Art Space in Maryborough.

Finding meaning by helping others

Ross Hamilton with his belated 2017 Volunteer of the Year Award nomination.

Bay's Ross Hamilton has been recognised for his volunteer work

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Gympie contingent looks to give State Cup a shake-up

Gympie is set to field one of its biggest ever contingents of players

REVIEW: Homecoming is the best Spider-Man movie ever made

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

THE Spider-Man reboot you'll be glad they did.

Tom Cruise: the movie that saved his career

Tom Cruise in Top Gun.

Eleven years ago, it seemed Tom Cruise was probably finished

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter’s Instagram following has soared past 20,000. Source:Supplied

The 20-year-old put on an impressive display

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'Why do people dislike me?'

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

TROLLS have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.

Carrie Bickmore shows off abs of steel in Women's Health

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

Quiet Location, Close to Boat Ramp

5 Capri Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 1 1 $255,000

3 Bedrooms 4th Bedroom or Large Rumpus Open Plan Lounge/Dining Area Good Size Entertaining Area 786m2 block (approx) Minutes To Boat Ramp Quiet Location Ideal...

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Forthcoming...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 3 $650,000

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep = approx 30 megalitres) Dam has blue claw and red...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 3 $440,000

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 $548,000

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

CONTEMPORARY STYLE SUPERIOR FINISH

23 Sawmill Rd, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 7 Forthcoming...

An opportunity has arisen to now own a home that most only dream of A superb statement in quality and style. From the moment you arrive this exciting...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $360,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

All OFFERS CONSIDERED!

32 Hunter Street, Torbanlea 4662

House 4 1 3 Submit an Offer

This beautifully presented home offers extra-large bedrooms and multiple living areas. Perfectly positioned on a 2023m2 corner block to take full advantage of the...

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!