A bit of everything

4650 EXTRAVAGANZA: TS Maryborough cadets (from left) Sean Ramsay, Brandon McKaskill, Johannah Mannion, Melinda Colclough, Zoe Kelly, Curtis Easton, Lucas Green and Nicole Grimshaw have been part of an amazing team of volunteers for the event. Alistair Brightman

THERE'S a whole lot of new and exciting businesses taking over the Brolga Theatre at this weekend's 4650 Extravaganza.

Kylie Nitz, president of the Maryborough Progress Association, which is running the event, says no one will be bored.

Businesses from seamstresses to gutter cleaning will converge on the Brolga for the event.

"We have taken over most of the Brolga including the whole foyer, grounds and will have a sensory area with movies and activities in the conference room," Ms Nitz said.

There will be services for seniors to computer specialists, a few food vans and Ebb and Flow will be open for lunch.

It will be a family fun day with all-day ride tickets for $15.

Ms Nitz said councillors Daniel Sanderson and Paul Truscott had always been big supporters and would this time have a community chat stall.

The association also has support from Aldridge High, several daycare centres and the TS Maryborough cadet band.

MCPA will cater the event with all proceeds going to the cadets.

"We have an amazing team who have eagerly put their hands up to help," she said.

"We are also very grateful to our local businesses who have donated prizes for our raffles which are valued up to $60 each."

4650 Extravaganza will be held on Saturday, September 7, from 10.30am-4pm at the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough.

Don't forget to mark next Saturday in the diary for the City Spirit DJ Dance Party in Kent St on September 14 from 4-9.30pm.