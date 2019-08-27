220 vehicles in one place for Father's Day show and shine

REV IT UP: Join the SCOTS for their fifth annual Father's Day Show and Shine this Sunday.

REV IT UP: Join the SCOTS for their fifth annual Father's Day Show and Shine this Sunday. Valerie Horton

A 1500-STRONG crowd is expected to flock to the SCOTS fifth annual Tiaro Father's Day Show and Shine this Sunday.

The highly-anticipated show is a must-do on the Tiaro calendar of events, with about 120 cars, bikes, vans and utes and about 100 Variety Bash cars expected to fill the grounds of the Royal Hotel.

With months of planning behind them, Social Club of Tiaro and Surrounds president Phil Strahan said enthusiasts from around Queensland can enter their vehicles in seven different categories for cars and bikes.

"Last year there was about 120 cars all together and they are starting to come out of the woodwork now," Mr Strahan said.

"There's a People's Choice award for both categories so everyone who comes through the gate can vote on the best car and bike.

"We have had some very original cars going back to the 1930s and 1940s and for the bikes, there's been Harleys and old Triumphs dating back to the 40s."

Mr Strahan said the usually sleepy town of Tiaro will be revved up for the day.

"It's a really fun day out for the family, especially for Dad's being Father's Day.

"Not much happens out in this area so it's good to see the people who do show up sit back, relax and have a good time and enjoy some camaraderie.

"It's right on the highway too so you get a lot of people who stop in and have a break."

The show and shine is one of the SCOTS major fundraising events of the year, with funds going back into the local community.

"The SCOTS were formed in Tiaro here and as the names says, Tiaro and surrounds, going down to Glenwood, Bauple and all the little communities around here, money goes into helping the less fortunate.

"We've actually paid for a family's children to have all their school books and uniforms paid for one year because the father was off work for a period of time.

"We've paid for some elderly resident's electrical bills and donated to local families whose children who have been picked to go away somewhere (for sports).

"Local surrounding businesses have sponsored the event to help cover costs so one hundred per cent of the money raised goes back to SCOTS."

There will be plenty of activities to keep the family entertained including the Miss Show and Shine Pageant, live music, stalls, and free jumping castles and laser tag for children.

"This year we have added a Miss Tiaro Show and Shine ... it doesn't have to be a Miss," Phil said with a laugh.

"If somebody wants to get dresses up, it's all in fun.

"It's not a beauty pageant, it's just a bit of fun for someone to get out there and get a sash and it's free to enter."

Food and drinks will be available, with the bar opening at 10am.

The SCOTS will be cooking up a storm with steak sandwiches and sausages available. There will also be a Father's Day raffle with a top prize of an Esky up for grabs.

The entry fee for owners to show off their cars or bikes is $10.

The event will be held at the Royal Hotel Tiaro on September 1, from 9am to about 3pm. The Variety Bash cars are expected to arrive at about 2.30pm.

Entry to check out the cars is free.

To find out more, phone Phil on 0428722457 or find them on Facebook under 5th Annual Tiaro Show and Shine.