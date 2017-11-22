A chance to dance with emergency services

Hervey Bay Emergency Department and Emergency Services - Join in the fun of the Inaugural Emergency Christmas Cocktail Party. Const. Trent Grimditch, Kathryn Fitzpatrick, Dr Jane Chaplin, Snr Const. Jim Roger, Mark Wroe and Bernadette Bradshaw.

Hervey Bay Emergency Department and Emergency Services - Join in the fun of the Inaugural Emergency Christmas Cocktail Party. Const. Trent Grimditch, Kathryn Fitzpatrick, Dr Jane Chaplin, Snr Const. Jim Roger, Mark Wroe and Bernadette Bradshaw. Valerie Horton

THEY practically live in their work uniforms but come December 2, these emergency service workers be rocking a more formal look.

Community members are invited to dress up and attend the very first Emergency Cocktail Christmas Ball which will also feature a popular breakfast show host.

The Morning Show's Kylie Gillies will be MC for the evening and there's plenty of entertainment with a live band, raffles and a two-course sit-down dinner.

<<FIND OUT WHAT ELSE IS ON THE FRASER COAST HERE>>

The event, organised in conjunction with services including Queensland police, ambulance and fire services, celebrates the hard work of emergency workers as well as raising funds for White Ribbon.

Clinical Nurse Consultant and event organiser Bernadette Bradshaw said the decision to raise funds for domestic violence stemmed from its prevalence in the community.

"It's a very important and hot topic at the moment and it's something we deal with on a daily basis which is why we've looked at raising funds for it this year," she said.

"It's our inaugural ball and we're hoping to run this on a yearly basis to raise money for different charities."

The choice of charity also ties in with a research study into domestic violence screening in conjunction with Gold Coast University Hospital.

After a year of planning and fundraising events such as sausage sizzles and bake sales, the ball has finally come to fruition and is open to the public.

"It should be a really fun event to celebrate emergency services while also bringing to the front the important work we do and domestic violence," Ms Bradshaw said.

Anyone interested must be quick to book with tickets on sale until Friday, November 24.

Tickets are $75 per person and dress code is formal.

To book tickets call 4325 6256.