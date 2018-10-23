Menu
A'HOY THERE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Urangan after catching a lift on the Quick Cat II from Fraser Island.
News

A charter to remember for whale watching vessel

Annie Perets
by
23rd Oct 2018 12:01 AM
A VIP charter was booked for Hervey Bay Whale Watch weeks ago, but with the identity of the mystery guests kept under wraps until the last minute, crews could only hope.

Hervey Bay Whale Watch office manager Kate Peaker said it was a picture perfect moment when Prince Harry and Meghan came aboard yesterday.

The royals were transported from Fraser Island to Urangan on the vessel Quick Cat II.

Travelling with them was their entourage, consisting OF security and personal assistants.

Ms Peaker said staff on the Quick Cat II had the opportunity to greet the couple and shake hands with them.

She said at one point during the journey, Prince Harry sat on the front dock and took in the beautiful view.

"We feel very privileged that they travelled by our boat," Ms Peaker said.

"I think their visit brings a lot of publicity to the Fraser Coast region and whale watching."

Ms Peaker described the special guests as "lovely."

It's the second time whale watching crews benefited from the royal visit.

On Monday, Meghan was taken to Fraser Island aboard the Tasman Venture.

