A CHRISTMAS TAIL: Humble heroes fetch Bonnie

AN ADVENTUROUS canine has been saved in a Christmas rescue by quick-acting local humble heroes.

Torquay station officers were called after 'Bonnie', a young female dog, was spotted at 5am stranded on the Dayman sandbank near the Urangan Pier as the tide was coming in yesterday.

Bonnie had wandered out at low tide and quickly found herself stuck in knee-deep water as the tide turned.

Senior fire fighter Mark McGrath said the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew considered their options and called Torquay sea-side business Aquavue Cafe Watersports as skipper Darren Wah was on his way to work.

"I got the call from the firies that there was a dog trapped, the tide was coming in and we were running out of time,” Mr Wah said.

"I got on the jetski and raced out there. The dog had already tried to swim to shore twice and not made it.

"When I anchored the dog was a little bit scared of the noise of the jetski and ran the other way and tried to swim out into the deeper water.”

Mr Wah then jumped back on his jet ski and manoeuvred around the sand bank to pull the dog by the collar to safety.

The veteran skipper of 21 years said although he has rescued people before it was his first dog rescue.

Officer McGrath said Bonnie was taken back to the Torquay fire station where her owner's number was discovered on her collar.

"The whole rescue was over just after 6am,” he said.

"Senior fire fighter Brendon Jensen then dropped off Bonnie to her owner at the end of his shift at 8am.

"We often get animal rescue calls because when there is no-one else to call they call us, we are jacks of all trades.

"A big thanks to Aquavue staff for their assistance, they were great and very quick to respond.”

Officer McGrath said it was pleasing for the local crew to do something really good so close to Christmas.

"I would also like to thank all the community members who have kindly dropped off Christmas goodies and offerings into the fire station,” he said.

"It is not necessary but it is greatly appreciated.