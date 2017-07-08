A-Class catamaran world champs to lead to bigger events

epa06051827 Emirates Team New Zealand COO Kevin Shoebridge (L-R), CEO Grant Dalton, Helmsman Peter Burling, Team Principal Matteo de Nora and Skipper Glenn Ashby hold up the America's Cup Trophy after defeating Oracle Team USA during race nine to win the America's Cup in the Great Sound, Bermuda, 25 June 2017. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

IT COULD be one of the biggest events Hervey Bay has ever hosted.

In little more than 16 months, the Fraser Coast will become the centre of the sailing world.

Skippers and senior crew members from some of the America's Cup teams will travel to the region for the A-class Catamaran World Championships in 2018.

Events councillor Darren Everard described the sailing class as the "Formula 1 of the sea”.

"The A-class catamaran is a foiling development class, it's like the Formula 1 of the sea,” Everard said.

"A lot of the technology in the America's Cup is developed in the A-Class, the skippers from the America's Cup boats all sail A-classes.”

Everard said talent similar in calibre to America's Cup winners Emirates Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby could be on hand for the near month-long event.

"Hopefully we'll get half a dozen of those skippers or senior crew members sailing with us next year,” he said.

"We'll have about five local sailors, and the rest will be from out of town and all over the world. We've had interest from Northern Europe, the Americas, and New Zealand so far.”

Sail Hervey Bay was set up to manage the event, which is in two parts.

The Australian Championships will run from November 11 to 15, with the world champs from November 16 to 23.

"It's taken six years of work to make them believe Hervey Bay is the best place for them to hold their world championships in Australia,” Everard said.

"Some of these people will be in town for up to 30 days.

"This one, in the sailing world, is like hosting a Formula 1 grand prix. It's the best of the best.”

The championships will cap an enormous month for sports events.

The Hervey Bay Game Fishing Classic, Hervey Bay 100, and the Off Shore Superboat Championships are all set for November.

While this event will be huge, Everard said the region's execution could open the door to even bigger events of its kind in future.

"The activity will be the best sailors in the world. Where else could this go?” Everard asked.

"There are hundreds of sailing classes that have world championships so we need to get this right.”

