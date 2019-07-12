Menu
CHAMPION EFFORT: Former Maryborough Wallaroos coach Colin Scott led the team to a grand final victory in 2009.
A decade after grand final win, the team is reuniting

Carlie Walker
12th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
TEN years ago, as the Maryborough Wallaroos drove in a bus towards grand final victory, the team's coach and Queensland Origin legend Colin Scott couldn't help but smile when he saw the blue and white streamers lining the highway.

The rugby league club's supporters had driven up to the Rum City the day before to ensure the team would be buoyed by the sight of their colours ahead of the biggest day on the footballing calendar.

It must have worked - the club, known for its raw talent and ad hoc play, turned it on against the minor premiers and grand final favourite Bundaberg Brothers, claiming a 40 to 38 victory.

The club will come together to celebrate 10 years since that momentous day with a reunion at Maryborough Sports Club from noon tomorrow. It will be followed by game day at Eskdale Park later in the day and Scott will be there to mark the occasion with the players who came together to claim Bundaberg Rugby League's highest prize.

He remembers the final keenly, especially the nerve-wracking opening exchanges which had the Wallaroos trailing 0-12. As they walked off the bus, Scott had reminded the players they would only get one shot at glory and he was confident they would hit back.

He was right.

At one stage, the Wallaroos fought back to lead 30 to 16, but Brothers were far from done.

In the end only a penalty goal separated the two sides, but the Wallaroos triumphed.

Scott was able to take the talent of the core Maryborough side and combine it with players who travelled from Cherbourg to compete.

Wallaroos junior Todd Campbell was the captain of the team while lock Nigel Williams was named man of the match. Scott said he was looking forward to seeing the players again.

"Stories will come up, the good times we had," he said.

"They were a great bunch of blokes who built that mateship."

Scott said he was proud to have coached Queensland's oldest football club.

