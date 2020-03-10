A decision has been made on the BRL trial next week

Bundaberg Bears players Layton Chambers, Brendan Stewart, Tyrell Howard, Tiko Hooper and Dyirun Johnson after the side lost the final of the 47th Battalion in Murgon in under-20. There will be no trial this year for player to pick a side for the 47th Battalion in Bundy.

LEAGUE: The start to this year's Bundaberg Rugby League season won't be next week, instead it will start on March 28.

The NewsMail can reveal the trial next week between what would have been players trialling for the Bundy Bears team for the 47th Battalion will not happen.

The decision was made last night at the Bundaberg Rugby League meeting between the board and clubs.

"At our meeting last night (Monday), the board decided not to proceed with a trial match for the open men and women," BRL chairman Mike Ireland said.

"There was a number of reasons for this, but clubs felt it was best to go down the path of selecting a core of players after round one of the competition."

Ireland said the decision was made to ensure the best team was selected for the 47th Battalion.

"This will still give the coaches four weeks of training with the teams," he said.

"I have personally this morning (Tuesday) written to all players and invited them to make themself available for selection in 2020 as the carnival is in Bundaberg."

"And being the 50th anniversary we want to make sure we do not leave any stone unturned in being prepared for the carnival."

The A-grade competition will now act as the start on March 28 with the 47th Battalion to be held on May 3 and 4.