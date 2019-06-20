A fayre to remember

VICTORY Village at Riverbend will open its doors to the public on Sunday, June 23 when it hosts a medieval-themed fayre.

Lord Terence and Lady Tonya Blake have planned another medieval-styled open day featuring Riverbend Medieval Society who will demonstrate olden day arts and crafts, markets, armed combat and archery displays from 10am-4pm.

"It gives the public a small view of what life would have been like for our forebears in a small medieval village in 14th century England," Lady Tonya said.

Lady Blake said the theme for this event is 'People in History'.

Members of the medieval re-enactment group will bring people and characters from the middle ages to life during this open day.

"Merlin may make an appearance this fayre as well as Prince Edward, the Black Prince or even Boudicca, the Queen of the Iceni."

"History will come to life in an entertaining and enjoyable way at the Village."

Features include Merchant Quarters of Pyddleton Park, Jarl's Crafting Cottage and Village Theatre with storytelling.

The medieval-themed fayre will be held at Victory Village at Riverbend, 12 kilometres west of Tiaro, on June 23. Cost is $5 for adults, $2 children.

For more information, phone 0499343007 or visit facebook.com/victorycastle1 or victory-castle-at-river bend.com.