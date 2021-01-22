A fresh look for the heritage city’s historic St Mary’s community

St Mary's Catholic Primary School principal Bob Grant and College principal Tameika Grist at the launch of their new unified crest. Picture: Supplied

St Mary's Catholic Primary School principal Bob Grant and College principal Tameika Grist at the launch of their new unified crest. Picture: Supplied

The St Mary’s community has been a prominent part of Maryborough’s community for more than 150 years and on Friday its three organisations “officially” united with a unified logo.

St Mary’s Catholic Parish, the primary school and college have worked for the past year with the goal of strengthening the St Mary’s name and its connections.

Together they created a modern single logo symbolising their shared values and history; which incorporates elements of each past crest.

The new logo will now be seen across Maryborough representing all three St Mary’s organisations.

Primary school principal Bob Grant said he is positive about the changes.

“This new logo will capture and reflect the values of the founding religious orders who offered a catholic education to children in Maryborough,” Mr Grant said.

“Together as one St Mary’s community, we are privileged to continue this work and acknowledge their part in building this vibrant regional community.”

Mr Grant said the new logo helps symbolise the connections that already exist between the church and schools.

“It is a renewal of that recognition that we are joined not only by faith but also in the shared goal of strengthening the Maryborough community in providing excellent learning opportunities for our young people,” he added.

As the beginning of the school year approaches, the church, primary and high school staff launched the new logo on Friday.

The public are invited to visit the College and Primary school’s websites to learn about the symbolism behind the design.