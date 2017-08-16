28°
Community

A fun field day for all at St Helens

Boni Holmes
| 16th Aug 2017 10:27 AM
JUMP FOR JOY: Sam Porter, from Maryborough, shows his tumbling skills in the jumping castle at a St Helen's Family Field Day.
JUMP FOR JOY: Sam Porter, from Maryborough, shows his tumbling skills in the jumping castle at a St Helen's Family Field Day. Karleila Thomsen FMH220811sthele

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE will be a hive of activity at St Helen's State School's annual Family Field Day on Saturday.

The school and its community have planned a great day, with something of interest for everyone.

"Children will be entertained for hours on a variety of rides that include super slide, king flyer, merry-go-round and jumping castles,” administration officer Emily Southall said.

"A four-hour ride pass can be purchased for $28 (cash only) from the school office prior to Saturday or purchased on the day for$32.

"There will be market stalls, face painting, class stalls, antique machinery and displays from community organisations.

"As always there will be plenty on offer to satisfy thestomach, with wood-fired pizzas, hot chips,sausage sizzle, ice creams and coffee all available for purchase in our food court.”

Tickets to a variety of raffles will be available for purchase throughout the day.

"We hope to see you at StHelen's this Saturday from 10am,” Emily said.

St Helen's Family field day

When: Saturday, August 19 from 10am-2pm.

Where: St Helen's State School, 891 Saltwater Creek Rd

Phone: For more information phone the school on 4120 2222

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity fun day maryborough st helens state school

ROLLING COVERAGE: Mayor apologises to council for misconduct

ROLLING COVERAGE: Mayor apologises to council for misconduct

Councillors have fired up about a motion to refer Rob Pyne to the ethics committee for his conduct. Follow our coverage of council's events in the story below.

State election tipped to be declared on the Fraser Coast

EARLY ELECTION? Parliamentary insiders have tipped the State Government to declare an election during their week-long visit in September.

Insiders suspect the election will be announced next month.

Jet ski 'morons' chase playing whales out to sea

Jet-ski riders get close to a whale in waters off Noosa National Park.

Jet skis riders spotted harassing whales in Coast waters

Crews respond to 'a caravan on fire' in Bauple

Emergency Services, QFES, Fire, Fire truck, Fire & Rescue Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

The incident was reported about 2.25pm on Wednesday.

Local Partners

ATO pop-up kiosk offers tax time tools

THE Australian Taxation Office will be visiting Hervey Bay this week to give residents all the tools needed to confidently lodge their own tax return online.

PHOTO GALLERIES: Foodies dive into seafood at festival

Hervey Bay Seafood Festival - Skylah Harding, Shayla Harris and Elle Harding with their sweet reat find.

The 19th Hervey Bay Seafood Festival was held on Sunday.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

CMC ROCKS: Organisers reveal 2018 festival dates

IF YOU'RE a country music fan then make sure to mark these dates in your calendar.

MOVIE REVIEW: Cinderella story classic comedy of errors

Toni Collette in a scene from the movie Madame.

EVERY time Toni Collette does comedy, a fairy takes flight.

Nikki responds to rumours she’s now dating Richie

Nikki Gogan, Richie Strahan and Alex Nation on The Bachelor.

Bachelor runner-up has responded to rumours she’s now dating Richie.

The Dark Tower review round-up

Idris Elba and Tom Taylor in a scene from the movie The Dark Tower.

Stephen King adaptation disappoints both newbies and fans.

WATCH: Johann Ofner's run on Australia’s Ninja Warrior

Johann Ofner on Ninja Warrior

Ofner’s girlfriend, model Kati Garnett, shared a montage of series

‘Lose 10 kilos in two weeks’

Be Fit Food founders Kate Save and Dr Geoff Draper.

A WEIGHT loss meal plan sparked a bidding war on Shark Tank.

MOVIE REVIEW: A hillbilly heist with heart

Daniel Craig in a scene from the movie Logan Lucky.

Ocean’s 11 director steals hearts again with Logan Lucky.

SECLUDED BUSH / BEACH RETREAT

Lot 1 Craignish Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

Residential Land Looking for 12 acres (4.85 hectares) of lush tropical forest just a ... $225,000

Looking for 12 acres (4.85 hectares) of lush tropical forest just a short stroll to the beach??? Then look no further you've found it!!! This large allotment...

Build your dream home

161 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

Residential Land Build your dream two storey home with views of Fraser Island 2225m2 ... $185,000

Build your dream two storey home with views of Fraser Island 2225m2 block in a quiet location Close to town and beaches Fenced on 3 sides Town water available

FIRST TIME TO THE MARKET

662 Charlton Esplanade, Urangan 4655

Residential Land Rare Investment Opportunity with Esplanade Address. andbull; 10,200m2 (Approx). There are not ... Auction in...

Rare Investment Opportunity with Esplanade Address. andbull; 10,200m2 (Approx). There are not too many blocks of this size left on the Hervey bay water...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

Great House - Great VALUE

51 Bounty Circuit, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Large bedrooms with 2 baths master with ensuite 2 Living areas including media room Good side access approx. 2.9m Solar and Water tank and LPG hot water and air...

DUAL LIVING - GOOD LOCATION

23 Mayfair Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms in Main House Separate room with own bathroom and kitchenette Double lock up garage Won't last long Inspect today

Investment opportunity awaits!

22 Colyton Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 1 3 Auction in...

This centrally located property is in the popular suburb of Torquay with schools, general store, sporting grounds, aquatic centre, shopping centre, beach and...

Must be sold- Elevated Position

10 Jensen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Open plan living Timber Floors Throughout 1000 m2 Elevated Block Close To Shops/Hospital Returning $280.00 p/w

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly