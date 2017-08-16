A fun field day for all at St Helens

JUMP FOR JOY: Sam Porter, from Maryborough, shows his tumbling skills in the jumping castle at a St Helen's Family Field Day.

THERE will be a hive of activity at St Helen's State School's annual Family Field Day on Saturday.

The school and its community have planned a great day, with something of interest for everyone.

"Children will be entertained for hours on a variety of rides that include super slide, king flyer, merry-go-round and jumping castles,” administration officer Emily Southall said.

"A four-hour ride pass can be purchased for $28 (cash only) from the school office prior to Saturday or purchased on the day for$32.

"There will be market stalls, face painting, class stalls, antique machinery and displays from community organisations.

"As always there will be plenty on offer to satisfy thestomach, with wood-fired pizzas, hot chips,sausage sizzle, ice creams and coffee all available for purchase in our food court.”

Tickets to a variety of raffles will be available for purchase throughout the day.

"We hope to see you at StHelen's this Saturday from 10am,” Emily said.

St Helen's Family field day

When: Saturday, August 19 from 10am-2pm.

Where: St Helen's State School, 891 Saltwater Creek Rd

Phone: For more information phone the school on 4120 2222