SHARP PLAN: Toogoom Pharmacy pharmacist Koo Jeong was getting ready for clients upcoming flu shots. Picture: Alistair Brightman
Why all Fraser Coast residents need a flu shot

Glen Porteous
30th Apr 2020 8:00 AM
TOOGOOM Pharmacy pharmacist Koo Jeong recommended residents roll up their sleeves to get a flu shot to help avoid the influenza coronavirus double whammy.

"You don't want to get the flu this season with the coronavirus around," Mr Jeong said.

"This year has seen a bit of a demand for the flu shot and it doesn't protect you from the coronavirus but the last thing you want is to get both of them."

Mr Jeong has seen quite a number of inquiries lately due to people being more aware of the vaccine because of coronavirus.

The vaccine flu shots come in a pre-filled syringe.

The state government encouraged Queenslanders to get their flu shot this year to avoid the chance of getting COVID-19 and flu at the same time.

Flu season in Queensland is typically from June to September, with the peak usually in August.

