Why all Fraser Coast residents need a flu shot
TOOGOOM Pharmacy pharmacist Koo Jeong recommended residents roll up their sleeves to get a flu shot to help avoid the influenza coronavirus double whammy.
"You don't want to get the flu this season with the coronavirus around," Mr Jeong said.
"This year has seen a bit of a demand for the flu shot and it doesn't protect you from the coronavirus but the last thing you want is to get both of them."
Mr Jeong has seen quite a number of inquiries lately due to people being more aware of the vaccine because of coronavirus.
The vaccine flu shots come in a pre-filled syringe.
The state government encouraged Queenslanders to get their flu shot this year to avoid the chance of getting COVID-19 and flu at the same time.
Flu season in Queensland is typically from June to September, with the peak usually in August.