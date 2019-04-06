A Grade Rugby League fixtures in Bundaberg

REMATCH: Wallaroos celebrate a Brandon Clayton try in last year's grand final at Salter Oval, Bundaberg.

RUGBY LEAGUE: All BRL A grade men's teams are in action at Salter Oval today.

Round two action culminates in a replay of the 2018 and 2019 grand finals when Wallaroos attempt to turn the tables on premiers Across the Waves.

This will be the first regular season match for ATW after a bye in round one.

Wallaroos return to Salter Oval after an impressive first round win over the Eastern Suburbs Magpies.

Wallaroos coach Peter Waters is uncertain of what team his side will be facing.

"It is always a bit of the unknown in the first few rounds, we are not sure who Waves have bought this year,” Waters said.

"If we defend and play with the same effort as we did last week we will be a good show,” he said.

Last year's result has not even been mentioned by the team and their only focus is on today's game plan and execution.

In the earlier matches Hervey Bay Seagulls will be out to make it two in a row when they come up against the Eastern Suburbs club at 3pm.

The following fixture features Maryborough Brothers against Bundaberg's Wests Panthers

Both teams will be wanting to get the two points after losing last week.

In the women's competition only one match will be in Bundaberg when the Hervey Bay Seagulls side challenge the Valley Roosters.

The Hervey Bay side are still searching for a coach and will have Coaching Coordinator Wayne Bellamy take charge of the team for this weekend's match.

Brothers Bundaberg are up against Tannum Sands in Gladstone while ATW also travel north to play Wallabies.