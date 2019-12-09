Menu
GREAT TIME: Rachelle Moore, James Bulic, Alison Nicol, Barry Mortimer, Susie Murray, Evelyne Grenfell, Cheryl Turner, Deb Anthony had fun at the Endeavour Foundation event.
News

A great 'Day in the Bay' event

Glen Porteous
by
9th Dec 2019 7:00 PM
Subscriber only

IT WAS great Day in the Bay with the Endeavour Foundation free community event to showcase what services are available for people with a disability.

Last Tuesday it was International Day of People with a Disability hosted at All Abilities Park at Pialba.

Endeavour Foundation Maryborough Supported Employee Shane Marsh had a great day getting a free smoothie mix on an environmentally friendly bicycle shake.

"Its been good fun today and I made some new friends," Shane said.

Daniel Nickols is a Supported Employee who works with Shane and they both do wood production items that sells around Australia.

The day was also a celebration of International Day of People with Disability and the achievements and contributions of people with disability in the Fraser Coast community.

There were community information stalls, live music and entertainment, virtual reality and interactive technology demonstrations.

Site Manager for Community for Fraser Coast Steve Reid said it was a great way for local service providers and people with a disability

"The day is about being able to celebrate International Disability Day and for everyone to come together and showcase and contribute to the community and promote awareness," Steve said.

"There has been really good numbers attending here with a great variety of stall holders and they were free to take participate with them."

