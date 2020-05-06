A job for the wine connoisseur

19XO Wine and Cocktail Bar will open in Torquay in Hervey Bay soon and is seeking applicants to fill bar and floor service roles in casual, part-time or full-time capacities.

Applicants with bar experience will have an advantage, but the business is willing to train the right candidate.

The business is looking for staff with a genuine interest in wine culture and knowledge in classic and cocktail trends.

The top candidates are expected to have knowledge of Australian, French and other international wines and professional experience.

The business owners are also looking for excellent communication skills, the ability to work well in a small team and under pressure and an applicant with good presentation.

Co-founder Damien Estreich said 19XO Wine and Cocktail Bar was a partnership with Geoffrey Bouvier, an expert chef, wine and cocktail barman.

Mr Estreich said the aim was to create a bar culture and the kind of venue which he hoped would appeal to young people and help keep them in Hervey Bay.

Applicants are to submit their cover letter along with a current resume to 19XO outlining why they are the right choice to be a part of the 19XO crew.

Applicants can apply online or email talent@19xo.com.au

To apply for this job online, visit: www.seek.com.au/job/41300931?type=standout#searchRequestToken=8abd65d6-2771-47b2-b661-b2ee6d913c38