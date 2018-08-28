A journey back in time

BACK IN TIME: Stepping through the doors of Maryborough's Federal Hotel is like taking a journey to the past, says local historian George Seymour.

AT ONE stage Maryborough had almost 40 pubs serving beer across the city.

These buildings, some still operating and others having been re-purposed, add a great deal of character to our streets.

Their architecture harks back to another time and through them we can learn about our history.

One particularly charming establishment, that continues to serve food and drinks, is the historic Federal Hotel.

For over 130 years this two-storey building has fit in with the character and feel of Kent Street whilst providing a meeting place for visitors and locals.

It was built in 1884 by Axel Miller to a design by the architect Willoughby Powell.

During the period that Powell worked in Maryborough, 1882 to 1885, he was responsible for a number of buildings that arose during those years.

Some other lasting examples of his talents are the Mortuary Chapel in the centre of the Maryborough Cemetery and Baddow House, a Georgian mansion on the banks of the Mary River.

This was a time when Maryborough was prospering as a major port.

Immigrants were arriving from across the globe and the gold mining activity in Gympie was continuing to stimulate the economy.

When it first opened it was called the Café Royal Hotel.

Early reports survive of the publican of the new hotel providing free beer to celebrate the occasion of troops being sent to Sudan to help the late General Gordon's forces at Khartoum, the first time that troops from the Australian colonies were sent overseas.

In the 1950s a deceased man was found on the hotel premises.

When the police arrived at the scene they found £80,000 in cash under the body, an enormous sum for the time.

However, this was no Agatha Christie novel with Hercule Poirot or Miss Marple waiting in the wings; the money was never claimed nor the mystery solved.

The world has certainly changed since the 1880s when the Federal Hotel was built, but stepping through its doors, off of busy Kent Street, is like stepping back in time.