A-League club targets iconic megastar

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could reportedly be an A-League player in a matter of weeks.

Fairfax reports reigning premiers Perth Glory have approached the Los Angeles Galaxy superstar's agent Mino Raiola about a blockbuster six-week guest stint.

"An approach has been made to his agent. We've asked the question firstly about his availability and secondly of his interest," Pignata told Fairfax.

According to the report, funding for the deal would be subsidised by significant sponsorship, lessening what the financial burden on the Glory.

What a sight this would be in the A-League.

Ibrahimovic, who appears to have played his last game for the Galaxy, is looking to move back to Europe in the January transfer window but could use the guest stint to fill the gap.

If a deal can be struck, Glory would hope to have the Swedish ace available for their home game against Sydney FC on November 23.

Ibrahimovic, the former Manchester United, PSG and AC Milan ace dazzled Major League Soccer with 31 goals this season, leading LA Galaxy to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

LISTEN: THE FOX FOOTBALL PODCAST

- with special guest, former Socceroo David Carney

However he's off contract at the end of the year and the 38-year-old admitted after Galaxy's semi-finals loss he's unsure if he'll be back for a third year in the US.

Fox Football expert Daniel Garb said Ibrahimovic could "change the landscape" of the game in Australia.

"You're talking every single joint packed out around the country and every single TV camera at every single newsroom pointed at him if he comes to Australia," he said on the Fox Football Podcast.

It was echoed by special guest David Carney.

"He's a character, he's going to be a massive, massive personality," Carney said.

"He's going to sell out every stadium he plays at. He would rock the league. Any owner that's got any pockets to get him, everyone would appreciate it."