A local's 10 reasons to subscribe to digital's benefits

CHRONICLE SUBSCRIBER: Long-time Maryborough local Anne Proctor starts every morning with her cup of coffee and her digital copy of the paper.

CHRONICLE SUBSCRIBER: Long-time Maryborough local Anne Proctor starts every morning with her cup of coffee and her digital copy of the paper. Cody Fox

MARYRBOROUGH'S Anne Proctor has been reading the Fraser Coast Chronicle newspaper every morning with her cup of coffee since 1970.

Since June, the 69-year-old has switched over to a digital subscription to continue her daily routine on her mobile phone or iPad.

Ms Proctor now saves almost $700 a year while getting her daily dose of local, state and national news.

"We used to get the Chronicle delivered every day as well as the Courier Mail and Sunday Mail which when we did the maths added up to about $1100 each year,” Ms Proctor said.

"I decided I would try the online subscription to try and save money since my partner and I are retirees and if I didn't like it I could always go back.

"Three hundred and fifty dollars a year for access to the Courier Mail (Online) as well as the local headlines in the Chronicle (Online) to read on the iPad has been great.”

The born-and-bred Heritage City woman said she didn't believe anything in life should be free.

"I believe that a user should pay for their service as long as it is economical for the consumer,” she said.

"You don't go into a supermarket and walk out with goods without paying.

"The paper has never been free so why should it be online?

"I believe local stories are the most important.”

Ms Proctor listed her top 10 reasons why she reads the paper and online articles.

1. Sport: "I read back to front, I'm heavily involved with the local hockey, I love the rugby and I check the cricket for my son-in-law's photo.”

2. Business: "I used to own Anne's Lingerie in town and I would check to see who else was advertising what and pick up business leads.”

3. Notices: "I constantly check births, deaths and marriages as well as the community noticeboard to find out what is on.”

4. Racing: "My partner is an avid racing fan and he makes his bets using the racing guide.”

5. Stocks and shares: "I like to know what is happening in the market with investments.”

6. Letters to the Editor: "They are always interesting with different people's points of view.”

7. Breaking stories online: "If I am scrolling and I see a headline come up I am interested in I can just click on my phone or iPad and see the information at my fingertips.”

8. Development stories: "I am a big champion for Maryborough and I like to know what is happening with the local chamber and what developments are happening around town like the munitions factory coming.”

9. Property Guide: "I own property in Maryborough's CBD and I like to know what is up for sale in the local market.”

10. Online paper: "I like reading the paper like I normally would in print with the online flip book.”

Get access to the Fraser Coast Chronicle for a dollar a day, call 1300 361 604 or head to www.frasercoastchronicle.com.au/subscriptions