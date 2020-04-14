Menu
PRISON CHAPLAIN: Prison Chaplain Eddie Frost from Inside Out Prison Chaplaincy. Photo: Contributed
A look inside the life of a prison chaplain

Stuart Fast
14th Apr 2020 3:10 PM
IT takes a special type of person to walk into a prison and offer spiritual guidance to convicted criminals.

Eddie Frost is such a person, taking on the physically and mentally demanding role of prison chaplain.

Mr Frost has become the first person from the Fraser Coast to graduate from a Queensland-first pastoral care course.

He completed the Certificate IV in Chaplaincy and Pastoral Care, offered by Brisbane based not-for-profit Carinity, via correspondence through Malyon College.

Mr Frost, from Hervey Bay, still remembers the first time he entered a prison as a volunteer chaplain.

“With all the obvious fortifications and steel gates opened by someone else, you know prison is different. Security is a constant reminder,” Mr Frost said.

“Prison often gives time for the prisoner to reflect, most times the chaplain has repeat opportunities to speak with them and hear their stories and have a positive input into their lives.”

