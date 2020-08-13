‘A lot at play’: Bachelor star on why he is suing Ten

Bachelor in Paradise star Jamie Doran says his legal action against Network 10 and Warner Bros is about more than just a “bad edit” on the show.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Jamie Doran has issued a follow-up statement to his bombshell announcement last month that he intends to sue Channel 10 and Warner Bros Australia.

Doran, 40, revealed on Wednesday that his legal issue with the show's creators was not just about a "bad edit" but would be "in-depth".

It comes after Channel 10 released a brutal response to Doran's first public claim, declaring that they had not received any paperwork regarding the matter.

Bach star Jamie Doran says his lawsuit ‘isn't about an edit’. Picture: Channel 10.

Posting to his Instagram stories this week, the reality star, originally from Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette, wrote: "I know I said I wouldn't comment any further but the 'wolves' in the media have forced my hand.

"Don't assume that my legal case against Network 10 and Warner Bros is built around an 'edit'. It's a lot more in-depth and there's a lot more in play here," he said, adding: "A 'bad edit' should be the least of their problems moving forward.

"Enjoy the circus tonight," he concluded of Wednesday's premiere of The Bachelor.

On July 29, Doran, who appeared in the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise, announced he's suing Network Ten and the producers of the franchise, Warner Bros Australia.

But in a brief, one-line response, Ten say they haven't "received any papers" from the reality star.

Jamie commented further on his intention to sue Warner Bros and Network 10 on Wednesday. Picture: Channel 10.



"This is not the news I wanted to post, but I feel I owe this to at least my family, friends and also fans of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise," the 40-year-old firefighter initially wrote.

"After lengthy consideration, I've decided to begin legal proceedings against Network 10 & Warner Bros. Australia.

"I'm not going to comment on this any further and would appreciate it if people would respect my privacy."

Several hours after Jamie made the announcement, a Network 10 spokesperson said: "Network 10 has not received any papers regarding this claim."

Shortly after Channel 10's blunt response implied Doran's statement was not to be taken seriously, Daily Mail Australia quoted a source close to Doran claiming he had "lawyered up".

While Doran has not provided further detail about his reasons for pursuing legal action, some viewers questioned Bachelor in Paradise's duty of care after confronting scenes during the show depicted him breaking down in hysterical tears as he begged close friend Timm Hanly not to leave the show.

In a recent Instagram story Q&A, however, Doran laughed it off, explaining that his strong reaction was a result of "too many wines".

Jamie Doran opened up about his meltdown on Instagram recently. Picture: Channel 10.



Jamie is no stranger to controversy stemming from the franchise. During his 2019 Bachelorette season, he was branded a "stalker" and "clinger" by both fellow contestants and viewers over his attempts to woo Angie Kent.

It culminated in a heated on-screen conversation between Angie and Jamie, where she was forced to ask him why everyone had warned her parents she should steer clear of him.

"They feel that I'm too needy for you, like a stage-five clinger," he told her.

Then saying it was "like a compliment", he added, "I'm almost, like, too much of a good guy".

During Bachelor in Paradise, he was also criticised for his treatment of Brittney Weldon with whom he developed a "friendship" pact.

Speaking to Now to Love after the show wrapped, Weldon said she was still close with Doran, and did not wish to comment on his legal proceedings.

"We are good friends and I've seen him since the show but we don't talk about anything like that because I had a really good experience and I can't compare my experiences to anyone else's," she told the publication.

News.com.au has reached out to Network 10 to comment on Doran's latest statement.

The Bachelor continues from 7.30pm tonight on Channel 10.

