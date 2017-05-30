A lower esplanade speed limit gains more support

This reader agrees 100% to the reduction of the speed limit on Charlton Esplanade to 40kmh.

I AGREE with your other contributors 100% about lowering the speed limit on the Esplanade.

I live and work at the pier end of the Esplanade, and see daily, speeding cars and bikes, where the drivers like to give their vehicles full throttle after turning out of Pier st onto Charlton Esplanade.

The area is very popular with locals and tourists alike who are enjoying the beachfront parks and walkways, but have to dodge the careless drivers who put lives in danger with their very bad attitude.

The answer is for the police to operate high visibility and covert traffic enforcement, but that probably won't happen because of labour restrictions.

The next best alternative is to lower the speed limit along the Esplanade to make this wonderful stretch of road safer for everybody.

The council says that it will cost little to replace signs etc, so why are they waiting?

Get it done ASAP, and add more signs as well, just so everyone gets the message.

ADRIAN BURNS

Manager of Urangan Motor Inn