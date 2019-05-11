Man suffers life-threatening burns at Melbourne Airport

A man suffered severe burns in an incident at Melbourne Airport. Picture: News Corp Australia

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering severe burns in an incident at Melbourne Airport this morning.

An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman confirmed that paramedics were called to the airport at 10.10am and treated a man in his 40s with "extensive burns to his upper and lower body".

The man was taken by road ambulance to the Alfred Hospital in a critical condition.

It's not known how the incident happened or whether the man was an airport employee.

