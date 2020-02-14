Menu
Mary Register – Register signatories (L) Maria Cronau, Mary Watson and Marian Wade with the Mary Poppins statue in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast
A Mary sign of times

Stuart Fast
14th Feb 2020 4:50 PM
THE Maryborough Story Bank welcomed 15 Marys from around the city to sign the new Mary register at a ceremony at the Story Bank on Thursday.

The register is for anyone with the name Mary and people with a derivative of Mary such as Maria, Marion or Maryan.

Mary Register: First signatory Mary Lange signs the new Mary register at the Story Bank, Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast
The new pink leather register is an initiative of the Proud Marys Association, an organisation designed to celebrate all things Maryborough and Mary Poppins.

Proud Marys president Joy Newman said the name Mary was important for the city and the register would hopefully lure tourists from around Australia.

She said everything the Proud Marys did was to promote the city of Maryborough.

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor George Seymour said the formal event was a “really joyous occasion”.

Mr Seymour noted in the register’s foreword that Mary was a treasured name for the city and “the Mary Register ­acknowledges the legacy of many Marys who have contributed to Maryborough’s rich heritage and colourful character”.

He praised the Proud Marys for doing an amazing job promoting Mary Poppins as a mascot for Maryborough.

Mr Seymour said the register was an important artefact and said it would become “a tourist attraction in its own right”.

The Mary Register and Proud Mary Association is also supported by Fraser Coast Regional Council and sponsored by councillor David Lewis.

Mary Register: The first 15 Mary Register signatories at the launch. Photo: Stuart Fast
